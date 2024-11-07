Classic PS2 RPG Gets Under the Radar New Remaster on PS5

A popular RPG that released on PS2 consoles all the way back in 2004 has quietly received a new remaster today on PS5. With the PS2 nearing its 25th anniversary, games that appeared on the consoles in the early 2000s are finally starting to get remastered and ported to new hardware more routinely. PS2 games like Silent Hill 2, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Persona 3, and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 have all been recently remastered, remade, or will soon be getting a new version of some sort. In the immediate future, though, a PS2 game that many may have forgotten about has been re-released and can be picked up now.

Coming from publisher NIS America, the cult-classic RPG Phantom Brave has today received a new remaster exclusively on PS5. This remaster is technically a revamped version of Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle, which is the PSP version of the the game that came about in 2011. While it was created for PSP, this edition of Phantom Brave is still the same as the PS2 game but simply features some additional content. This new remaster is available to pick up digitally on the PlayStation Store and is retailing for $19.99.

While it might not be the most iconic PS2 RPG, Phantom Brave is definitely one that has continued to resonate with fans. The PS2 game’s original release sits at a strong 81/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, while players have rated it at an even higher 8.5/10 score.

Phantom Brave’s new remaster on PS5 is also coming at the perfect time as NIS America is gearing up to release a sequel soon. This follow-up, which is called Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, is set to launch at the end of January 2025 and will come to not only PS5, but also PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Despite releasing so long after the original Phantom Brave, The Lost Hero will still center around the same cast of characters and will expand the story further. Longtime Phantom Brave fans have been waiting years for a new entry to come about, but those who might not be familiar with the first installment can check it out more easily than ever thanks to this PS5 remaster.

To learn more about Phantom Brave’s return from PS2 to PS5, you can check out the announcement trailer and official synopsis of this remastered attached below.

Phantom Brave

“On a small, lonely island in Ivoire lives Ash, a Phantom who lost his life in battle, and Marona, who has the ability to communicate with Phantoms.

Marona makes her living as a Chroma, a person who accepts freelance work to solve problems for people. However, because of her abilities, the people call her the “Possessed.”

Still, Marona stays optimistic and follows what her parents told her long ago: ‘Help people, and someday everyone will start to like you.’ Her goal is to save enough money to buy Phantom Isle, which she’s currently renting. Like a subtle wave in the sea, the adventures of Marona and Ash are about to begin.”