New Vampire Survivors Game Announced With First Trailer

Vampire Survivors became a breakout indie hit when it released in Early Access back in 2021. In the years since, the 2D roguelike bullet hell game has continued to captivate new audiences with exciting free updates and crossover content like its recent Balatro collab. But though we’ve seen plenty of new DLC, a true follow-up to Vampire Survivors has never been in the cards, until now. After a few teases about a new project, Poncle has finally unveiled its next game… and it’s a new entry in the Vampire Survivors universe.

During the Xbox Partner Showcase on November 20th, Poncle unveiled its follow-up to Vampire Survivors. This is the first new game from the developer since Vampire Survivors released back in 2021, and it’s taking the roguelike genre in a different direction. This time, instead of a bullet-hell survival shooter, we’re getting a turn-based deckbuilder slash dungeon crawler with roguelike elements. But don’t worry, support for Vampire Survivors isn’t ending. The casual gothic horror options are just expanding with a new way to enjoy the IP.

Vampire Survivors Gets a Deckbuilding Twist in Vampire Crawlers Spin-Off

As part of the big announcement, Poncle gave us a first look at its new game, Vampire Crawlers: The Turboo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors. The trailer is packed with good-natured humor about milking the beloved Vampire Survivors IP while showcasing the game’s key components. This includes the departure from a fully top-down view and a preview of the card-based battle system. You can get a first look at this new game in the Vampire Survivors series in the reveal trailer below:

Though that 1-minute trailer goes by pretty quickly, it does manage to show off some of what’s to come. The game will feature card-based battles where you play cards in ascending order to create devastating combos. Between battles, we’ll engage in a dungeon crawl the likes of which Vampire Survivors has never seen, digging up treasures and making our way through the castle. While the dungeons will be familiar to longtime series fans, they’ll be showcased from a new perspective – i.e., not just top-down.

If you think we’ve seen plenty of deckbuilders recently, Poncle is definitely in on this joke. After confirming that there’s no specific release date yet, but that it will come out “whenever we think it’s ready,” the game nods to the proliferation of deckbuilders with a bit of humor. “Nobody will think we’re just another Roguelike deck builder,” the trailer voiceover confirms. Given how well Vampire Survivors managed to build on the bullet-hell genre, this new deckbuilder is sure to have a few tricks up its sleeve.

Vampire Crawlers is set to release sometime in 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2. It will be a Day One Xbox Game Pass title for Premium and Ultimate subscribers and will also be available for Xbox Play Anywhere.

Are you excited to see the follow-up to Vampire Survivors finally revealed?