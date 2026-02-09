Iconic PS1 Game From 1995 Getting New Remaster This Year

An iconic PS1 game from 1995 is getting a new remaster sometime later this year, according to the creator of the game and the broader series it birthed over 30 years ago. As you may know, more and more games from yesteryear — from the 1990s, the 2000s, and increasingly the 2010s — are returning as nostalgia plays. They are being ported to modern consoles, and sometimes even remastered and remade. There are many reasons contributing to this, but the paramount reason is that nostalgia sells, and PS1 nostalgia is one of the most common forms of the hardcore gaming enthusiasts’ space.

To this end, it has been revealed by Michael Ancel — the creator of Rayman — that the first Rayman game is getting a remaster sometime this year. This follows the Australian rating board rating Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition for release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Ancel doesn’t refer to this release by this name, nor does he say anything about platforms; he just confirms the existence of the project. He also says it is being “rebooted,” which implies something different and more evolved than just a remaster, but it doesn’t appear that this is exact, literal language. Further, Ancel is French, which means English is not his primary language, so it’s never worth looking too much into his exact phrasing. That said, it is worth noting he specifically uses the term “rebooted.”

NEWS: Series creator Michel Ancel reveals in a new Retro Gamer article that Rayman 1 will be receiving an HD rerelease! This follows previous reports of a "Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition" being rated. (I apologize for the new post; my prior post was incorrectly worded) pic.twitter.com/jzKlTg6on3 — Rayman Merchandise (@raymanmerch) February 7, 2026

A Ubisoft Classic

The original Rayman is a Ubisoft classic that dates back to 1995, and which was notably a PS1 exclusive game when it released, though it did end up coming to Atari Jaguar, Sega Saturn, MS-DOS, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Palm OS, Nintendo DSi, and mobile devices. The latest of these releases was the mobile port in 2016.

As you may know, the original Rayman is one of the best-selling PS1 games of all time, and is often associated with the console, despite ultimately being a multi-platform release. Many also consider it one of the best games of 1995.

It obviously spawned a multi-game series, but this series has been dormant since 2013’s Rayman Legends. Suffice to say, it would be perhaps a tiny bit surprising to see it returning if it wasn’t currently its 30th anniversary.

