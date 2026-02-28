5 Characters Who Deserve To Be In Street Fighter 6 Season 4

The line-up of characters in Street Fighter 6 is only growing, with Season 4 of DLC almost guaranteed given the fighting game’s ongoing success. The faithful inclusion of beloved fighters from past entries in the series has made Season 3 well-received by fans, so repeating that approach will likely make fans happy in the future. That being said, there are some clear picks who fans have long wanted to return to the world of Street Fighter, making them obvious choices for Season 4.

Most of the original World Warriors are already in the game, but other popular characters from the series history haven’t been around for quite some time. Some faces from Street Fighter‘s other games haven’t appeared in a new game for a decade or more, with key figures from Street Fighter 3: Third Strike and Street Fighter 4 dominating most conversations. Given the existing roster of Street Fighter 6, new DLC characters have to fulfill a unique spot, and not be too similar to anyone already in the game.

5. Sakura

The existence of Ryu, Ken, and Akuma in Street Fighter 6 makes sense, as all the users of Shotokan karate have always been among the most popular fighters in the series. Yet, Sakura remains absent in the game, as one who uses this fighting style in a unique way compared to the other three. While she throws Hadoukens and performs spinning kicks in the same way as Ryu, her take on the “Shoto” archetype has always been fresh, with Street Fighter 6‘s systems perhaps taking them up a notch.

Distinct moves in Street Fighter 5 helped Sakura stand out, including upwards fireballs and charged properties to her projectiles too. The lighter, less heavy impacts of Sakura’s attacks also lead toward higher combo potential, with dodge roll follow-ups giving her more mobility than Ryu, Ken, or Akuma. With Sagat’s inclusion as a “traditional” Street Fighter character in Season 3, Sakura making it into Season 4 just makes sense as an easy fighter to translate into the newest game.

4. Vega

Vega, or “Balrog” in Japan and “Claw” universally, is one of Street Fighter 2‘s Four Heavenly Kings who surprisingly isn’t in Street Fighter 6 right now. Sagat and M. Bison’s inclusion in the game would suggest that Balrog (or “Boxer) and Vega would come back, but with Ed’s successor role over Balrog, Vega has been a bit of a question mark ever since the game’s release. Vega has always sported a completely original approach to fighting compared to others, making him a fascinating character many fans would want back.

Beyond just Street Fighter 2 nostalgia, Vega’s use of acrobatic fighting and a deadly claw glove set him apart from nearly every other character in the series. The high speed and chaotic nature of Vega would be emphasized even more with Street Fighter 6‘s Drive system, giving the character a wide range of attacks and techniques to use. Although a character with a historically high skill ceiling, Vega’s connections to M. Bison make him a clear fit to return with the leader of Shadaloo revived.

3. Makoto

Many characters from Street Fighter 3: Third Strike would struggle to fit in the newest title, but Makoto is long overdue for a return. Similar to the success of Alex in Season 3, Makoto being the highlight of Season 4 is almost necessary, considering how the character has been absent since Street Fighter 4. This master of Rindo-kan Karate is vastly different than other characters, using direct and high-damage attacks rather than any energy projectiles you’d see most fighters creating.

The hard-hitting nature of Makoto comes from rapid dash punches and arching axe kicks that are meant to terrify opponents through sheer damage. Street Fighter 6‘s already aggressive systems are a match made in heaven for Makoto, taking her “rushdown” style of play and supporting it. The open-ended nature of Street Fighter 6 not only allows this fan-favorite from Third Strike to have every tool she’s ever used in past games, but also maybe gain new techniques that would make her more fun to play than ever.

2. Sean

Another Third Strike character that hasn’t been playable in quite some time is Sean, Ken’s student and eager trainee of the “Shoto” style. However, unlike Sakura, Sean has an energetic style of fighting that relies more on rolling through opponents and wildly uppercutting rivals in bombastic ways. Tossing a volleyball as an impromptu projectile gives Sean a fun, wild, and youthful style that is infectious to see, matching the aesthetic of Street Fighter 6 well.

Sean would be a character that fit naturally into Street Fighter 6‘s single-player World Tour easily, alongside any other mode in the game. Considering SF6‘s place in the future of the series timeline, it would be incredibly interesting to see how far Sean has come since his early days of training under Ken, especially considering Ken’s reclusive status in the new game. With other fighting games out right now focusing on progression from legacy, Sean fits the theme of the current genre trend extremely well, giving him a solid argument to be in Season 4.

1. Fei Long

The Bruce Lee inspiration behind Fei Long is clear, but the Hong Kong movie star is a character that has always stood out as original compared to other Street Fighter figures. Fei Long uses fiery kicks and rekka series of punches chained back to back to attack opponents with relentless offense. This action movie style of fighting would be supported greatly through Street Fighter 6‘s systems, with Drive meter only contributing to Fei Long’s cool techniques unleashed by all types of players.

Such a solid rushdown character carries both nostalgia for old fans and tons of new opportunities to re-invent Fei Long for a new audience. With the attention to detail in Street Fighter 6, Fei Long might easily become the coolest character in Season 4 of any upcoming DLC, using explosive moves both new and old to capture the interest of new players too.

