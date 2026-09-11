5 Best New Pokemon Champions Pokemon To Dominate the Meta

Pokemon Champions has entered the M-C regulation, bringing new Pokemon to shake up the meta. Mega Charizard Y, Basculegion, and Kingambit have dominated ranked since the game launched, and fans are eager to see if the newly added Pokemon can change this. Every update for Pokemon Champions brings changes to the meta through Pokemon and items, and while only 20 or so Pokemon were added in M-C, some of them have the potential to completely change things up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Only a few Mega Evolutions were added to Pokemon Champions, but of those added some could be major meta threats. However, the biggest impact actually comes from some of the supporting Pokemon, as well as introducing terrain setters. With this, fans will need to plan around a new layer of strategy. Pokemon Champions players should look out for these five Pokemon, because they may take over the meta this season.

5) Mega Golisopod

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Mega Golisopod has been one of the most talked-about Mega Evolutions, especially because fans hoped it wouldn’t keep its Emergency Exit ability. Thankfully, it has been given the Tough Claws ability, allowing it to hit even harder and giving it one of the strongest priority moves in First Impression. But this isn’t the only reason Mega Golisopod will be shaking up the meta.

It is not only incredibly strong, but it also has fantastic bulk and one of the best defensive typings in Bug and Steel. With Fire being the only type super effective against it, it can be incredibly difficult to remove it from the field. And with its high Attack and Tough Claws ability, every turn it is on the field means it can dish out huge damage. It also serves as an excellent Trick Room sweeper thanks to its low speed.

That said, Mega Charizard Y is still a meta pick, and Torkoal can turn Trick Room against it. This makes Mega Golisopod better suited as an endgame threat once you have removed your opponent’s Fire-type Pokemon. Regardless of whether you intend to use it, you should have an answer for Mega Golisopod going forward, because it is already proving to be a popular pick in Regulation M-C.

4) Pawmot

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Rillaboom is one half of one of the most meta aspects of Pokemon thanks to its Grassy Surge ability. This allows it to set terrain, specifically the Grassy Terrain, when it enters the field. Grassy Terrain provides healing every turn, but this isn’t the sole reason why players should beware the Grass-type gorilla. Rillaboom has established itself as one of the most versatile Pokemon that can fill many roles, and it pairs perfectly with Incineroar, the best Pokemon ever created.

It has access to Fake Out, further providing support. In addition to this, it is one of the few good physical Electric-type Pokemon, especially considering it doesn’t need to Mega Evolve. It has great moves, and its signature move Double Shock is incredibly strong. The downside is that you cannot use it again, as it removes Pawmot’s Electric typing, but this can be reset by switching out or using Volt Switch.

I expect Pawmot to be more niche and a sleeper hit compared to other Pokemon on this list, but it should not be underestimated. Pawmot is capable of dealing great damage and provides unique support as well as a fast Fake Out. This mouse won’t win games on its own, but with the right partners it can dismantle teams and strategies.

3) Mega Salamence

image Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Mega Salamence has been one of the most anticipated Mega Evolutions because of how strong it is. The Pokemon Company has not nerfed it either, meaning it maintains the threat level it had in past generations. Even with power creep, Mega Salamence is incredibly strong and can solo teams with the right support. Anyone playing Regulation M-C needs to have an answer for this dangerous Pokemon.

What makes it so dangerous is how versatile it is. Most players will run it as a physical attacker, but its stats allow for it to be a mixed attacker, and it even gets good support moves like Tailwind. Not only that, but its movepool has so much coverage that it can threaten Pokemon that would otherwise feel safe in front of a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon.

It remains to be seen if Mega Salamence will be the threat it was in days past, but it will definitely alter the meta one way or another. Teams running dual Megas can easily slot Salamence in, and just having it on your team means your opponent has to respect it. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mega Salamence win several tournaments throughout this season.

2) Rillaboom

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Rillaboom is one half of one of the most meta aspects of Pokemon thanks to its Grassy Surge ability. This allows it set terrain, specifically the Grassy Terrain, when it enters the field. Grassy Terrain provides healing every turn, but this isn’t the sole reason why players should beward the Grass-type gorilla. Rillaboom has established itself as one of the most versatile Pokemon that can fill many roles, and it pairs perfectly with Incineroar, the best Pokemon ever created.

Rillaboom can deal massive damage with Wood Hammer and High Horsepower, allowing it to take advantage of STAB and Grassy Terrain. Not only that, but it gets Fake Out, one of the best support moves, and U-turn, another excellent support and damaging move. But what many players will use is its priority move Grassy Glide, a sure check for Basculegion and Mega Swampert.

Rillaboom isn’t necessarily the best at one single aspect, but the sum of its parts makes it so viable on almost any team. You can even pair it with Grassy Seed to boost its defense or its partner’s defense, further showing how much support it offers. If Assault Vest ever gets added, it will become even more of a menace than it already is.

1) Indeedee Female

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Indeedee Female is the other half of the important terrain setters, sorry, Pincurchin. Instead of Grassy Terrain, Indeedee sets up Psychic Terrain, which has two major effects. The first and most important is that it stops any priority move used by Pokemon touching the ground. With how prevalent priority is, this ability itself makes Indeedee Female worth using, but there is a second benefit to Psychic Terrain.

Psychic Terrain powers up the move Expanding Force and turns it into a spread move, allowing teams to use what is called Psy Spam. But Indeedee’s use goes beyond this thanks to its great movepool, making it one of the best support Pokemon. Helping Hand allows it to boost its partner’s damage output, Follow Me can keep its partner safe from attacks, and Trick Room lets it set up Pokemon like Torkoal, Hatterene, or Armorouge.

Indeedee Female is dangerous not because of its damage, but because of how it protects and buffs it ally. It can also disrupt teams that rely on priority or Grassy Terrain, though the latter works both ways. Terrain is going to be a major part of Pokemon Champions, so players need to start accounting for it, and Indeedee Female fits onto many teams thanks to its utility and support.