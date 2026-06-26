5 Best Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 Game Deals from the 2026 Summer Sale

Summer has arrived here in the United States, and with it come summer game deals. The Steam Summer Sale kicked off on June 25th, offering plenty of PC discounts. Not to be outdone, Nintendo’s summer eShop sale is also live for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 owners. From June 25th until July 8th, Nintendo fans can save on digital versions of Switch and Switch 2 games. And this year, the sale even includes rare discounts on several first-party Nintendo titles.

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Nintendo is notorious for rarely offering discounts on its first-party games. But the 2026 summer eShop sale is breaking the trend, with sale prices for big Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more. Of course, there are plenty of hit third-party games with deep discounts, as well. If you’re trying to load up your Switch or Switch 2 with new games for the summer, I’m here to break down some of the best deals for this year’s summer sale. I’m taking into account both the overall discount amount and the quality of each game to come up with my rankings.

5) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Courtesy of Nintendo

Price: $41.99 / $59.99 (30% off)

Given that Breath of the Wild came out back in 2017, it’s likely that many Legend of Zelda fans have played it by now. But on the off chance that you’ve been taking your time experiencing this open-world adventure in Hyrule, I have to highlight the discount. After all, first-party Nintendo games very rarely get discounted at all. And while I’m personally still partial to Ocarina of Time, many fans consider Breath of the Wild one of the best Zelda games around. That means it could be a good entry point for new fans, and a discounted price tag makes it easier to justify giving it a go.

From now until July 8th, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is 30% off for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. If you already own the game for Switch 1, you can also save 30% on the upgrade to the new and improved Switch 2 edition. It’s not the biggest discount on offer during the summer eShop sale, but it’ll still save you a few bucks on a classic game.

4) Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Courtesy of Nintendo

Price: $41.99 / $59.99 (30% off)

A handful of Fire Emblem games are included in the 2026 Nintendo eShop Summer Sale. However, I’m highlighting this one for a key reason. The upcoming Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is connected to the world of Three Houses. So, even if this isn’t the most recent Fire Emblem game that’s discounted right now, it is the most relevant to play in 2026 if you haven’t yet had the pleasure. Even if you’re just now getting into Fire Emblem, this is a standalone title, which means it can serve perfectly well as an intro point to the series before Fortune’s Weave later this year.

During the 2026 summer sale, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is 30% off for Nintendo Switch. Though not the biggest discount, it’s still not too shabby for a Nintendo game, bringing the JRPG to just $42. There is no dedicated Switch 2 edition, but it should play just fine on the newer console via backwards compatibility.

3)Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

Courtesy of Konami

Price: $14.99 / $49.99 (70% off)

I had the pleasure of playing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection when it first released for the Nintendo Switch. Admittedly, not every game here is a winner, and a few of the ports are a bit tricky to play due to hard-to-read text. But it’s a massive collection of 14 retro games that offers a great trip through Yu-Gi-Oh! gaming history. Many of the games hold up surprisingly well, and it’s hard to beat the simple fun of a card battle simulator like Duel Monsters. Plus, these kinds of turn-based card battle games are perfect for handheld gaming on the Switch, making it ideal for your summer vacation.

At full price, the Early Days Collection can be a tough ask at $50. But during the 2026 Nintendo eShop Summer Sale, it’s only $15 for the OG Switch thanks to a 70% off discount. I’m willing to guarantee that even casual Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will get at least that much worth out of this collection, if not more. And if you’re on Switch 2, the game should run just fine via backwards compatibility.

2) Unicorn Overlord

Courtesy of Vanillaware and SEGA

Price: $14.99 / $59.99 (70% off)

Unicorn Overlord debuted to an impressive 86 Metacritic rating when it released back in 2024. Yet to this day, the solid tactical RPG remains pretty underrated, considering how much those who do play it enjoy the experience. To this day, Unicorn Overlord remains a console-only release, making its Switch version the best way to play it on the go. If you enjoy a real-time tactical RPG with interesting and engaging action combat, this one absolutely needs to be on your to-play list.

If the $60 pricetag has kept you from trying Unicorn Overlord until now, I can’t blame you. But during the Nintendo eShop sale, you can snag it for 70% off. That makes the game’s standard Nintendo Switch edition just $15. There’s also a fancy Monarch Edition upgrade that’s also marked down 70%, if you want a soundtrack and artbook to go with your game. Either way, you can easily play on Switch 2 as well, thanks to backwards compatibility.

1) Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe

Courtesy of Capcom

Price: $17.49 / $69.99 (75% off)

If your Monster Hunter backlog goes as deep as mine, I’ve got good news. You can now catch up on the 2021 release, Monster Hunter Rise, along with its Sunbreak DLC content for a whole lot less thanks to the Nintendo eShop sale. This installment got great reviews at launch, with an 88 Metacritic rating for its Nintendo Switch version. Though it has since been ported to other platforms, this version of the action RPG remains its best. Like any main series Monster Hunter game, Rise lets you hunt down a variety of fearsome monsters while honing your distinct hunter style. If your budget is still struggling to make the jump to play Wilds, its predecessor is a worthwhile placeholder.

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe is on sale for a massive 75% off during the summer sale. That makes this $70 game just under $18 for the base game, deluxe DLC, and the Sunbreak story DLC. That’s especially exciting because, with the base game still full price, it actually makes this deluxe edition cheaper than buying the original on its own. That’s what I call a solid game deal.

Are you snagging any new Switch or Switch 2 games during the 2026 summer sale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!