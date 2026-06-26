Nintendo Switch 2 is Officially The 2nd Fastest-Selling Console in US History

Believe it or not, the Nintendo Switch 2 is already a year old. The console released here in the United States on June 5th, 2026. That means we’ve officially got a full year of sales data for the console. And somehow, despite a shaky economy and a relatively limited lineup of new exclusives in year one, the Switch 2 has snagged the record for the second fastest-selling console in recorded US history. It’s beaten out only by another beloved Nintendo handheld, the Game Boy Advance.

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This new intel comes via Circana’s Mat Piscatella, who recently shared an in-depth breakdown of U.S. gaming market trends for May 2026. If you’re a stats nerd like me, this Bluesky thread is a treasure trove of interesting tidbits about the state of video games. And one of the biggest takeaways is that, while sales are down for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, the Switch 2 had an incredibly strong start.

Nintendo Switch 2 Sold Faster in Its First Year Than Almost Every Prior Console

Courtesy of Nintendo

According to Circana’s data, Nintendo Switch 2 finished its first year on the market with 5.9 million units sold in the U.S. That officially lands it among the fastest-selling consoles in recorded history, starting in 1995. It’s beaten out only by the Game Boy Advance, which sold 6.5 million units when it launched in the U.S. in 2001. Given initial complaints about the console’s $500 pricetag, this is pretty impressive. Of course, $500 isn’t feeling quite so untenable now that we’ve got the $1000 Steam Machine pricetag and another wave of Xbox price hikes.

The Switch 2 also remains the best-selling console overall in 2026. Compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it’s the newest console on the market. So, it certainly makes sense it would be selling more units compared to competitors that have been on the market for years already. Even so, it’s clear that the Switch 2 is doing especially well with its first year on the market. I’m not saying it’s entirely because of Pokemon Pokopia, but… it’s pretty clear that the hit Pokemon life sim has been a console seller.

In addition to console sales data, Piscatella also offered up some recent stats on the best-selling new games for the month of May 2026. Perhaps not surprisingly, 007: First Light is projected to take the top-selling slot, with Forza Horizon 6 and LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight following in 2nd and 3rd place. Nintendo’s Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream also continues to sell well, taking the 5th best-selling slot in May, even above newer releases like Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

Courtesy of Nintendo

As for the best sellers in 2026 overall? Resident Evil: Requiem continues to hold steady in first place, with Crimson Desert and MLB: The Show 26 following. But new May 2026 releases like 007: First Light and Forza Horizon 6 have outpaced Pokemon Pokopia with overall sales so far. Of course, with Pokopia being a Switch 2 exclusive, it’s not hard to see why games with multiplatform releases would snag overall higher sales in the long term. Even with those strong year-one sales, there are still only so many Switch 2 owners out there in 2026.

With other consoles continuing to rise in price, the Switch 2 may well become the go-to option for gamers on a budget. The newer console is doing a better job so far of keeping pace with newer action and RPG releases compared to the original Switch. And it also has the benefit of Pokemon Winds and Waves and the upcoming Ocarina of Time remake to tempt even more gamers to buy it sooner rather than later.

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