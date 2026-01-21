5 Best Pokémon ROM Hacks to Play In 2026

It’s no secret that Pokémon games tend to follow the same trends, mimicking each other and retreading a lot of the same ground. This is what inspires so many ROM hacks, or fan-projects that try to create Pokémon games of their own, which sometimes twist the formula of the iconic series in interesting ways. From open worlds to more mature stories, some completed ROM hacks are worth trying in 2026 if you’re tired of the same old thing.

Many Pokémon ROM hacks require a Gameboy or Nintendo DS emulator for your system, as they use a variety of assets found in the earlier Generations of games. For example, some fan projects are built from Pokémon Firered or Leafgreen, requiring you to have a way to play those titles first. There are plenty of resources for emulation, but most ROM hacks will provide instructions for how to integrate their specific code into any third-party software.

5. Pokémon Pisces

Courtesy of The Pebbler Platoon

Created as a ROM hack to Pokémon Emerald, Pokémon Pisces is a re-imagining of the Hoenn region of Gen 3, one of the most popular locations from the mainline games’ history. While you may think that this is simply returning to an existing region, this game completely remasters Hoenn, changing its map from the ground up. You start your journey years after the events of Emerald, meeting familiar faces throughout a Hoenn that has transformed drastically through the passage of time.

This game introduces over 250 brand-new Pokémon, made to match Pokémon Emerald‘s signature artstyle and give players tons of new creatures to catch and train. Hundreds of new character sprites make Pisces‘ world feel alive, with connections to the Gen 3 games crafting an interesting story throughout your standard Gym-challenging journey. New battle mechanics, reworked menus, multiple side quests, and added features from later Pokémon games make this ROM hack feel like a natural evolution to the Hoenn games.

4. Super Mariomon

Courtesy of SuperAlfredoUniverse

Have you ever wondered what a Pokémon game featuring characters from the Super Mario Bros. series would look like? Super Mariomon answers that question with enthusiasm, crafting a detailed Pokémon experience, but instead of familiar pocket monsters, each “Pokémon” you recruit and train is an enemy, character, or figure from the Mushroom Kingdom’s long history. This ROM hack pays homage to almost the entire history of Mario games, from classic platformers to legendary spin-offs like Super Mario Galaxy or Paper Mario.

This game features 151 original “Mariomon” creatures that battle in Pokémon turn-based formats, with a built-in Nuzlocke mode adding a fan-favorite challenge where K.O.s become permanent. Based off Pokémon Emerald much like Pokémon Pisces, the Gen 3 art of the game has been overhauled somewhat to resemble Nintendo’s other flagship series in a surprisingly detailed new region. A full postgame and several quality-of-life features make this ROM hack a genuine celebration of two great Nintendo franchises throughout a fun adventure.

3. Pokémon Lazarus

Courtesy of JackWellman101

Few ROM hacks try to replicate the classic GameBoy Color style of the original Pokémon games, but Pokémon Lazarus does this and more. Almost improving the Gen 2 look with highly detailed retro sprites, this game blows Pokémon Crystal‘s graphics out of the water, giving you a nostalgic game that recaptures the magic of early Gens. Over 400 different Pokémon from Generations 1-9 exist in this hack, with various re-balancing making each creature worthy to fight alongside a strong team.

Pokémon Lazarus takes place in the custom Ilios Region, a location inspired by real-world Greece. Similar to how the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet was inspired by real-world Spain and Pokémon Sword & Shield took queues from England, this adds authenticity to this ROM hack’s world. Marble ruins and local villages give routes and cities tons of character, creating excitement for players to explore every inch of the region.

There are far more mechanics in this ROM hack than you might think too, including some features that only existed in games far past Gens 1 and 2. For example, underground mining from Gen 4 is present, as well as outfit systems for character customization like in Legends: Z-A or Pokémon Sun & Moon. With greater in-depth fishing and pinball minigames combined with Ship Cabin customization, there’s a wealth of content that Pokémon Lazarus encourages you to do along with your classic Pokémon journey.

2. Pokémon Odyssey

Courtesy of Yggdrasil Project

Not many ROM hacks try to change the core experience of Pokémon games, oftentimes mainly offering new content with quality-of-life systems. However, Pokémon Odyssey might showcase one of the biggest possible departures of what is considered “normal” to the franchise. This 2D ROM hack of Pokémon Firered has no Gym Leaders, no evil teams, no Elite Four, and no linear adventure players may be used to. Instead, this game is almost completely open world, focusing on exploration and story rather than clear-cut goals.

This game will have you explore the Yggdrasil Labyrinth, a massive maze that no one has found the end of, filled with various Gen 1-3 Pokemon to capture. As you meet and battle other adventurers, you’ll discover nearly 100+ new Etrian Variant forms of classic Pokémon, giving regional changes to established figures similar to Hisuian or Galarian forms in other Pokémon titles. The freedom within this RPG is vast, allowing you to venture forward your own way within numerous difficulty settings that alter how difficult your dive into the Labyrinth is.

1. Pokémon Unbound

Courtesy of Skellyy Games

Any hardcore Pokémon ROM hack explorer can tell you that Pokémon Unbound stands head and shoulders above any other fan-made project out there for its level of unmatched detail and polish. This game pushes Pokémon Firered to its maximum potential, refining the gameplay experience of Gen 3 titles with upgraded graphics, Gen 8’s battle systems, and a number of general improvements like Auto-Run, the DexNav, and even Raids from games like Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Unbound‘s Borrius region is truly rich, existing as arguably the single largest world of any Pokémon ROM hack to this day. Unique story elements are everywhere here, including a jaw-dropping selection of starting Pokémon, battles against captured Legendary beasts, and many other twists and turns. Pretty much every Pokémon from each Generation is present here in some way, creating an almost unrestricted Pokédex to help you craft whatever team you want.

The number of features that Pokémon has discarded in the past are almost all seen in Unbound as well, from Gigantamax Pokemon to Mega Evolutions from prior Gens. However, what makes this ROM hack stand out is how it injects more RPG variety into a classic Pokemon experience. Main missions are added alongside hundreds of different side quests, with each providing good rewards that make every area worth exploring. Daily events combine with puzzles and minigames to also enrich the world beyond just the main story.

A robust postgame extends Unbound‘s quality as well, with four different difficulty modes changing your journey depending on your preferences if you choose to start over instead. 300 different character customization choices evolve this ROM hack even further, with 180 original songs helping to distinguish the experience as something personal at the same time. Pokémon Unbound almost feels like an official Pokémon game made by GameFreak themselves, crafting a game that any type of pocket monster fan should try at least once.

