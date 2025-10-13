Every Pokemon Mobile Game, Ranked Worst to Best

Pokemon is one of the most recognizable franchises for a reason. The series has expanded in so many ways, from the anime to the games to physical merch and more. Along with the main series games and console spinoffs, The Pokemon Company has not shied away from experimenting with mobile apps, either. Over the years, there have been over 30 mobile games in the Pokemon franchise, depending on your definition. But that doesn’t mean they’ve all been winners.

The Pokemon Company has released no shortage of mobile apps for Pokemon fans. Over the years, we’ve had apps for Pokemon storage like Pokemon HOME along with relatively straightforward games with simple concepts like Pokemon Smile. Several Pokemon games have come and gone, with retired titles like Magikarp Jump and Camp Pokemon now nothing but memories. But even so, Pokemon fans have plenty of active mobile games to divide our time between. If you, like me, are trying to decide just how many Pokemon mobile games to keep on your phone, here’s a ranking to help you decide. We’ll look at overall playtime, quality of experience, and user ratings to rate every Pokemon mobile game from worst to best.

10. Pokemon Smile

Pokemon Smile is a fun concept, but calling it a game is a bit of a stretch. This app is designed to encurage young Pokemon fans to brush their teeth. It also helps teach them the proper technique, guiding kids on how to brush their teeth. The gamefication includes rescuing Pokemon trapped in the plaque and defeating evil bacteria, while also earning rewards along the way.

You’re not going to sink hours into Pokemon Smile as part of your mobile gaming rotation. But when it comes time to teach kiddos how to brush their teeth while and introduce them to Pokemon, this game is a cute way to do both at once.

9. Pokemon Shuffle Mobile

This straightforward puzzle game is very much Pokemon’s version of Candy Crush. It is free-to-play and offers unlimited stages to play through as you line up matching Pokemon to clear the screen. Many gamers love Pokemon Shuffle to this day, but it is often considered frustratingly pay-to-win with the punishing rates for catches.

For those who miss the unsupported 3DS version of Pokemon Shuffle, this can be a worthwhile replacement. But it is far from perfect, and some of the newer puzzle games from The Pokemon Company are more fairly balanced in comparison.

8. Pokemon Friends

The newest addition to the Pokemon mobile library (ahead of Pokemon Champions) is the puzzle game Pokemon Friends. This surprise announcement shadow dropped during this year’s Pokemon Presents. It’s a fun little game where you can solve puzzles to unlock yarn, which in turn can be used to craft Pokemon plushies.

This game is pretty fun, but it’s ranked low on the list for the limitations of the mobile version. The free-to-play edition of Pokemon Friends lets you do just one puzzle per day. At this rate, it takes a long time for the puzzles to get interesting or difficult, and you won’t earn many plushies to decorate your virtual room, either. It’s more fun as a paid Nintendo Switch game, making it hardly among the best mobile games Pokemon has to offer.

7. Pokemon Sleep

Listen, I adore Pokemon Sleep. It has such a cute art style and a solid soundtrack. But the overall concept and gameplay loop make it a pretty niche offering. Like Pokemon Smile, this app is a health app first and a game second. The goal of Pokemon Sleep is to track your sleep so you can get better rest… not that many players are always honest about their true sleep habits with this one.

Pokemon Sleep is best played with a few check-ins during the day. In the morning, you review your sleep to catch Pokemon. Then, you feed Snorlax regular meals so he can attract more sleepy Pokemon to camp. It’s not a game that lends itself to really long play sessions, so it can be a bit harder to really get into. That said, this one is never leaving my phone because the sleepy Pokemon are just too cute.

6. Pokemon Quest

Pokemon Quest is often forgotten, due to the fact that The Pokemon Company hasn’t really released new content for this title in 2 years. However, you can still download and play the block-art RPG for iOS and Android, so it’s technically a current mobile game nevertheless.

If it was still actively supported, Pokemon Quest would rank higher on the list for sure. This game got good reviews when it released, with a 4.3 App Store rating and a 4.2 in Google Play. It sends players on an adventure across a cube-shaped Pokemon island, where you search for loot and grow your Pokemon team. It’s fun and easy to sink time into, but it is relatively straightforward and isn’t likely to get any new content any time soon.

5. Pokemon Cafe Remix

If you enjoy puzzle games like Candy Crush, this one may well be in your rotation. Pokemon Cafe Remix rivals Pokemon Sleep for cuteness with its art style, while adding more addictive gameplay mechanics. This bubble-bursting puzzle game can be a little confusing to work out, but it’s still pretty satisfying to play.

The main drawback of Cafe Remix is its heavy monetization. The game features a ton of ads and paid features, which are constantly popping up with reminders to spend money. This makes the game less fun to jump into, especially if you’ve been away for a bit. That said, the puzzles are fun, and the Pokemon you collect are adorable. So, it’s a solid mobile game if you’re into a casual puzzle style way to engage with Pokemon.

4. Pokemon TCG Pocket

I’ll be honest. I struggled with where to put this in my ranking. Of all the games on this list, Pokemon TCG Pocket is one that remains in my daily rotation. However, there isn’t actually that much to do beyond collecting cards and battling, so some of these other games have a bit more to offer there. That said, it does let you play a quick version of the Pokemon TCG on the go, while also helping with the desire to open packs in a time when they’re hard to find IRL.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a visually stunning mobile card collecting and TCG game. It doesn’t have quite as much going on as other mobile TCGs in terms of a story or in-game content, but what it does, it does pretty well. So, it is among the best mobile games Pokemon has to offer, even if you won’t be sinking as many hours into it as some of the others on this list.

3. Pokemon Masters EX

Pokemon Masters EX is Pokemon’s own gacha game, and it maintains a modest but dedicated fan base to this game. It released back in 2019 from Pokemon TCG Pocket developer DeNA, and it centers on battling against and recruiting well-known Pokemon Trainers to your team. Hence, the gacha mechanic.

This mobile game does still get regular updates, with new trainers and story events added. It is free-to-play, but like any gacha, there will be in-game purchasees on offer. That said, it’s fairly friendly to free-to-play (F2P) players compared to many gachas. You can grind for resources to get pulls, and for some, that’s part of the fun. Not everyone likes a gacha, but for those who do, Pokemon Masters EX is still well worth checking out.

2. Pokemon Unite

For those who want to battle as Pokemon, Pokemon Unite is a solid mobile gaming option. Also available on Nintendo Switch, this free game is a strategic team battler where you control your Pokemon’s moves directly. As a Pokemon MOBA, this game will pit you against other players, so it’s not ideal for those who prefer to learn the ropes solo. That said, it’s still got a dedicated fanbase so there are plenty of fellow players to engage with.

Released in 2021, Pokemon Unite still gets regular updates with new Pokemon and holowear to collect. The game offers fast-paced action combat in a mobile format, great for gaming on the go. It is generally considered pretty F2P friendly, though like any free mobile game, there are certainly in-game purchases to be had.

1. Pokemon Go

Yes, Pokemon Go players love to complain. But many of us are still opening up the app on a daily basis to check for Pokemon, hatch eggs, and even partake in events. Despite its flaws, Pokemon Go is still an impressive accomplishment in mobile gaming. It may not dominate the global conversation like it did when it first released in 2016, but it’s still relevant today.

At its core, Pokemon Go lets us pretend we’re catching Pokemon in our real world. PokeStops and Gyms are actual landmarks, so it’s the closest we can get to real-life Pokemon hunting. And with events happening all the time, there’s always something new to uncover when you open the app. As such, Pokemon Go earns its top spot for the best Pokemon mobile game.

