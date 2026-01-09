5 Best Square Enix Games That Aren’t Final Fantasy

When people think of Square Enix, the first thing that comes to mind is Final Fantasy. While it is one of the greatest series in all of gaming, Square Enix is home to an incredible number of fantastic games. Titles like Parasite Eve, Nier Automata, Star Ocean: Second Evolution, and Front Mission 3 are just some of the names on a long list. But despite these incredible libraries, many default to Square Enix as the Final Fantasy guys, which is understandable considering how good the series is and how much Final Fantasy VII has been milked.

But this identity is a disservice to the phenomenal JRPGs in Final Fantasy’s shadow, many of which are even better than the series’ best games. These are games that pushed boundaries with storytelling, gameplay, and visuals, and many of them still hold up today. Looking beyond Final Fantasy, here are Square Enix’s five best games of all time.

5) Kingdom Hearts

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts is one of the boldest experiments Square Enix has ever made, and it worked. Combining Disney characters with Square’s original storytelling could have easily bombed. Instead, the series became a cultural phenomenon and one of the most recognizable action RPG franchises in the world. And even though it technically includes Final Fantasy characters, it is a unique game in its own right.

At its core, Kingdom Hearts succeeds because of its narrative. It is famously complex, but its emotional foundation remains strong. Themes of friendship, memory, and identity give the story weight beyond its crossover novelty. Kingdom Hearts proved that Square Enix could reach a broader audience without sacrificing mechanical or emotional depth, a lesson that still influences its output today.

This is supported by its combat system. Fast, responsive, and accessible, it blends real-time action with RPG progression in a way that feels natural and was revolutionary at the time. Even players unfamiliar with traditional RPG mechanics can grasp its flow quickly, while longtime fans find depth in abilities, equipment, companions, and optional challenges. Everything in Kingdom Hearts came together perfectly, making it one of the most iconic games of all time.

4) Xenogears

image courtesy of square enix

Xenogears remains one of the most ambitious RPGs ever released, and few games have matched it since. Originally launched in 1998, it delivered a deeply philosophical narrative that explored religion, psychology, and political power alongside traditional RPG mechanics. Its storytelling influenced future RPGs that aimed to tackle mature themes without simplifying them. Even today, it is frequently cited as a high watermark for narrative ambition in the genre.

The game’s combat system blended turn-based mechanics with fighting game-style combos, adding a layer of strategy that rewarded planning rather than repetition. Its mech battles expanded the scope further, reinforcing the sense that the story was larger than the characters themselves. Its influence has reached countless RPG games, including the spiritual successor series, Xenoblade Chronicles.

Despite development challenges that affected its final act, Xenogears left an enormous legacy. Considering how widely and highly regarded it is with a final act that is essentially a slideshow, there is no telling how great the game could have been if it had the proper time to be finished. Even so, for players willing to engage with its ideas, Xenogears remains a singular experience that few games can match.

3) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes

image courtesy of square enix

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age represents the refinement of a formula rather than reinvention, and that is precisely why it stands out. The Dragon Quest series has always prioritized clarity, charm, and mechanical consistency. This entry elevates those values to near perfection and embraces the heart of what makes JRPGs so popular.

Visually, the game is vibrant and timeless, supported by character designs that feel instantly iconic. Its turn-based combat is polished and flexible, offering both traditional systems and modern quality of life improvements. The result is an RPG that respects genre traditions while remaining accessible to new players. It feels both nostalgic and modern, offering players the best of both worlds.

What sets Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age apart is its pacing and emotional balance. Lighthearted moments coexist with genuine loss and growth. The world feels lived in, and its characters evolve naturally over time. It is a reminder that classic design principles, when executed with care, can still define the genre at the highest level. With promises that Dragon Quest XII will take this a step further, it’s possible it could be the best game in the series yet.

2) Vagrant Story

image courtesy of square enix

Vagrant Story is one of Square Enix’s most daring experiments. Released on the original PlayStation, it rejected many RPG conventions in favor of a darker tone, complex mechanics, and a mature political narrative. Its atmosphere remains unmatched even decades later and feels like the natural evolution of Final Fantasy Tactics. If there is one game that deserves a modern remake, it is Vagrant Story.

The combat system was divisive and obstinate, but innovative, requiring players to understand weapon affinities, enemy types, and positioning. It demanded attention and rewarded mastery. Combined with its cinematic presentation and minimalist storytelling, the game felt more like an interactive novel than a traditional RPG. At the time, it was perhaps too dense and obtuse, but it easily influenced many of today’s most popular RPGs.

What makes Vagrant Story especially impressive is how cohesive its vision remains. Every system supports its tone. Every environment reinforces its themes. While it never spawned a direct sequel, its influence can be seen in later Square Enix titles that experimented with narrative structure and mechanical depth. It stands as proof that the company was willing to take risks when others played it safe. And even though it was later retconned to be Final Fantasy adjacent, it stands on its own as one of Square Enix’s best games.

1) Chrono Trigger

image courtesy of square enix

Chrono Trigger earns its place at the top because it excels in every area. Released in 1995, it combined an all-star development team with a clear creative vision, resulting in a game that remains timeless. Even today, it remains one of the best RPGs ever made, and even though games like Sea of Stars or Threads of Time aim to recapture its glory, Chrono Trigger still surpasses them and more.

Its combat system removed random encounters, keeping pacing tight and engagement high. Dual and triple tech abilities encouraged experimentation and teamwork. This created so many unique situations and strategies that players were free to experiment throughout the game. Time travel was not just a narrative device but a mechanical one, affecting environments, story outcomes, and character development. Square Enix executed it perfectly despite time travel being one of the most challenging mechanics to implement.

The game’s multiple endings added replayability without padding, while its soundtrack and art direction remain iconic. It delivered a complete, emotionally satisfying experience without unnecessary bloat. Decades later, it is still referenced as a benchmark for RPG design. That longevity is because it reflects a balance of creativity, discipline, and respect for the player that few games ever achieve.

