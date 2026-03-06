5 Best Alien Vs. Predator Games, Ranked

The Alien vs. Predator franchise has been around since 1989, thanks to an amazing series published by Dark Horse Comics. Since then, more comics, books, and movies have resulted from the union of these two iconic movie monsters. There are also quite a few games, beginning with Alien vs. Predator on the Super Nintendo in 1993. There have been 14 major releases since the video game franchise began, so we dove through them all to find the best. These five AvP games are ranked by contemporary critics’ reviews upon release, their overall popularity, and how much fun they are to play.

5) Alien vs Predator (1994)

Image courtesy of Activision

Alien vs. Predator was released in arcades less than a year after its same-titled predecessor launched on the SNES, though the games are completely different beat ‘em ups. In it, the player controls one of four characters who must navigate several stages overrun with Xenomorphs and rogue human soldiers. The character choices include a Predator Warrior, a Predator Hunter, and a human cyborg named Maj. Dutch Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in Predator) and Lt. Linn Kurosawa, another cyborg. Each has its own movies, combos, and special abilities, and the game significantly outperformed its SNES predecessor.

4) Aliens vs. Predator (2010)

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega revamped the AvP franchise in 2010 with the release of Aliens vs. Predator. The first-person shooter was released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, receiving some decent reviews and fan appreciation. In the game, a team of U.S. Colonial Marines takes on a Xenomorph threat after they escape from a Weyland-Yutani research group in a Yautja pyramid. This pits the humans, Xenomorphs, and Predators against one another, as the game features a campaign for each faction with an overarching storyline covering all three. The game received praise for its atmosphere and mechanics, and is the most recent title we’re covering here.

3) Aliens Versus Predator (1999)

Image courtesy of Fox Interactive & MacPlay

Aliens Versus Predator is another game that offers three campaigns, one for each faction: Xenomorphs, Yautja, and Colonial Marines. Gameplay involves completing various objectives, and the single-player campaign features levels filled with the franchise’s atmospheric elements. The game has a detailed plot that covers the campaigns, and it received an expansion pack the following year that added nine single-player campaigns alongside multiplayer levels, new weapons, and more. The game was well-received upon release and praised for its gameplay, which was described as both frightening and fun. The success of Aliens Versus Predator led to a sequel released in 2001.

2) Aliens Versus Predator 2 (2001)

Image courtesy of Sierra On-Line, Fox Interactive, & MacPlay

If the goal of a sequel is to take what worked in the first game and improve on it wherever possible, then the devs of Aliens Versus Predator 2 certainly succeeded. It’s set on LV-1201, where alien ruins are infested with Xenomorphy, and wouldn’t you know it, but a clan of Yautja is there for a visit. The FPS offers single-player and multiplayer modes, and the campaign lets players take on one of three characters, each with their own special abilities and stories. Despite the game’s success, no efforts were made towards developing a sequel, though Aliens Versus Predator 2 was a successful title.

1) Alien vs Predator (1994)

Image courtesy of Capcom

There were several games released in the early 1990s, and the best was Alien vs Predator on the Atari Jaguar. It was the system’s killer app, selling incredibly well while receiving praise from critics. It was initially developed for the Atari Lynx, but several changes shifted its development to an FPS on the Jaguar, where it dominated. It features three scenarios involving the Yautja, Xenomorphs, or Colonial Marines, and gameplay features several interconnected levels. It’s one of those games that is easily forgotten or was missed, as the Jaguar wasn’t a huge hit, but it remains a great game in the AvP crossover franchise.

