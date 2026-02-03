5 Games We Desperately Need to See in the Next Nintendo Direct

Nintendo fans already have a few big games to look forward to this year, including the newest Mario Tennis. But by and large, after around March, the known release schedule sort of dries up. And that is part of why rumors about a Nintendo Direct showcase this February keep gaining traction. Though not officially confirmed, many suspect a Nintendo Partner Direct will hit sometime around February 5th. And other rumors suggest a second, first-party showcase sometime in late February or early March.

For now, we don’t know exactly when Nintendo will unveil more of its 2026 plans for the Switch 2. But that doesn’t mean fans don’t already have a wishlist for what we want to see from a Nintendo Direct showcase, whether in February or a little later on. Here are the 5 games we absolutely need to see at the next big Nintendo Direct, and why.

5) Nintendogs for Switch 2

Image via Nintendo

Rumors about a new way to make Nintendo DS games playable on the Switch 2 have been circulating for a while. The Classics library is still notably missing an homage to this best-selling Nintendo handheld, in large part due to its use of dual screens. While my heart’s true wish would be a brand-new Nintendogs game designed for Switch 2, I think the series appearing as part of the debut Nintendo DS Classics collection for Switch 2 is more likely.

Whether it’s a brand-new game or a Classics library addition, fans have been asking for Nintendogs on the Switch for years. With the Switch 2’s built-in microphone andpotential Nintendo DS tech, the time for a return could be coming. I’d love to see something with Nintendogs announced or even teased at the next Nintendo Direct.

4) Witchbrook

Image courtesy of Robotality and Chucklefish

This long-awaited indie game was one of the biggest surprises of 2025’s Nintendo Direct showcase lineup. But since that appearance, the game has been delayed beyond its vague winter 2025 schedule. The devs haven’t gone fully silent, but we also don’t have a lot of clarity on the new release date for the game.

Given that its last big update came during a Nintendo Direct, many fans are hoping to see Witchbrook news again this year. In particular, a release date reveal, along with new gameplay footage, would be ideal. If the game is on track to release sometime this year, as expected, I’m hoping we’ll see it at an upcoming Nintendo Direct showcase. Whether it’ll be in February or not remains to be seen.

3) A New Star Fox

It has been far too long since Nintendo has given us a new entry in the Star Fox series. Even the Star Fox 64 remake, Star Fox Zero, is about to turn 10 years old in 2026. The lack of a new entry may, in part, be due to this very game’s underperformance. After all, it released for the Wii U, one of Nintendo’s least popular platforms. Given that Star Fox was once one of the biggest Nintendo franchises, it’s frankly upsetting how long it’s been absent from the market.

Fans finally got at least one new sci-fi title from Nintendo with last year’s release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. But for many, Star Fox is still due for its comeback. The games still have a loyal fanbase despite the fact that the franchise’s last few entries weren’t massive successes. With the Switch 2 era, we need a comeback for this franchise, and a new game reveal is a big wishlist item for many fans going into the first major Nintendo Direct of 2026.

2) A New 3D Super Mario Game

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Since the Switch 2 reveal last year, Nintendo fans have been asking after the next 3D Super Mario game. Instead, we got a 3D action adventure starring Donkey Kong and a new Mario Kart during the Switch 2’s debut year. And of course, this year will bring us the Switch 2 version of Super Mario Bros. Wonder with the new Meetup at Bellabel Park addition. But many fans are still wondering… where is our new Mario game?

Of everything on this list, I think a new Mario announcement is probably the most likely for 2026. Whether the game will come out this year or not remains to be seen. But with the Super Mario series celebrating its 40th anniversary late last year, many are hungry to see the next major installment. Unveiling or at least teasing a new 3D Mario during tirst big first-party Nintendo Direct of the year would certainly kick things off on the right note.

1) New Animal Crossing

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Mario might be Nintendo’s mascot, but with a certain segment of the gaming population, Tom Nook is giving him a run for his bells. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a top seller for the original Nintendo Switch. So, many gamers were surprised when the Switch 2 launched without so much as a hint of a new Animal Crossing game. Many fans approach each new Nintendo Direct with hopes of finally seeing a new game confirmed.

The Switch 2 edition and 3.0 update for New Horizons make it seem like a brand-new installment could be further off. But then again, bringing Animal Crossing back to the front of mind for Nintendo fans could also be part of the plan to finally reveal the newest title. At any rate, I think I speak for many Nintendo fans when I say that we need to see a new Animal Crossing mentioned at the next major Nintendo Direct showcase.

