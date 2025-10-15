Highly Anticipated Hogwarts Legacy Competitor Officially Delayed to 2026

Since it released in February 2023, Hogwarts Legacy has been the go-to magic school game for Harry Potter fans and cozy gamers. While other games with a magic school vibe are out there, this open-world immersive RPG has been tough to beat. But for many, the upcoming pixel art game Witchbrook has the potential to be the next big magic school sim. The fact that it, unlike the Harry Potter game, offers multiplayer is a big perk that could make Witchbrook the next big magical life sim. And earlier this year, we got an exciting peek at the project that has been in development for nearly 10 years. Alas, it seems that this highly anticipated new cozy game will be brewing just a bit longer.

When Witchbrook resurfaced as one of the first games announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, fans were ecstatic. It even came with a Winter 2025 release window attached, suggesting we’d be attending Witchbrook College this year. Alas, I have long suspected the game would get delayed, as I wrote about when it didn’t make an appearance at the September Nintendo Direct. Now, Chuckefish and Robotality have finally shared an update on the game’s release window, confirming we will not be headed to a new magic school in 2025.

Image courtesy of Chucklefish and Robotality

At long last, Chucklefish has addressed the Witchbrook release window. And indeed, the team has “made the difficult decision to shift the release into next year.” This isn’t exactly surprising news, given the lack of a specific release date this late in the year. That, along with Chuckefish’s “no crunch studio” model, makes it pretty much a given that we’ll be waiting a bit longer to finally play Witchbrook.

That said, today’s update isn’t all bad news. The dev update also shares another look at the Map of Mossport, letting players get a sense of what to expect when the Hogwarts Legacy rival finally arrives. The interactive map shared on the Witchbrook website gives us a sense of the scope of the game’s playable areas. This includes the names of some locations we’ve seen in previous footage, along with a few new sneak peeks. From the looks of it, we’ll spend plenty of time exploring Mossport beyond the college itself, and it’s looking pretty good.

Along with this preview of the game’s key locations, this update also shares that the delay “has opened the door to exploring a few additional exciting opportunities.” That includes additional platforms and more languages for Witchbrook. Given that the game has already been announced for PC, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S, “additional platforms” almost certainly means the highly requested PS5. Of course, mobile is also a possibility, but I think PS5 is more likely as the only missing major console on the game’s current release schedule.

Image courtesy of Robotality and Chucklefish

While it is disappointing that we’ll have to wait even longer for Witchbrook, it’s nice to have some transparency here. At long last, we can officially set our sights on 2026 for our Witchbrook College letters to arrive. Chucklefish notes it will continue to offer updates on the development for the magic school life sim going forward, including more details about character customization.

When it arrives, now in 2026, Witchbrook will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S. Along with single-player story content, the game will support multiplayer for up to 4 people. No official release date for 2026 has been confirmed at this time, just the general “next year” release window.

Are you looking forward to Witchbrook? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!