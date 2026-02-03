I Spent a Day Exploring the Early 2026 Switch 2 Lineup, and Things Are Looking Good

The Nintendo Switch 2 has only been around for a few months. And yet, its sales have been strong, despite a relatively thin library of truly dedicated new releases. For many Nintendo fans, hopes are high that 2026 will deliver more exciting new games for the Switch 2. We still don’t know much about the full year ahead. However, I did recently get a chance to attend a Switch 2 preview event showcasing some of the games headed to the console early this year. And the lineup for the first quarter of the year is looking bright.

During a recent Nintendo Switch 2 preview event, I got a hands-on look at a few upcoming titles. In terms of first-party releases, I was able to play Mario Tennis Fever and the new Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros Wonder + Meetup at Bellabel Park. These games come out in February and March as the first big first-party Nintendo games of 2026. I also got a look at how third-party titles like Pragmata and Resident Evil 9 look on the console. This lineup only takes us through to April, which means it’s just the beginning of what Nintendo fans can look forward to in 2026. And so far, things are looking pretty good for Nintendo Switch 2 owners.

If You Need a New Mario Party, Don’t Skip Meetup at Bellabel Park

Photo by ComicBook

The first game I got my hands on during the event was the Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Wonder + Meetup at Bellabel Park. Since Meetup at Bellabell Park is one of the biggest additions for the Switch 2 version, our play session was focused on this part of the game. This “newly discovered” area of the Flower Kingdom is focused on several attractions that offer different types of multiplayer games. It felt a lot like jumping into the mini-games from Mario Party, in a good way.

We got to try out a handful of the mini-games that you’ll find in this new add-on for Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch 2. Each area of the park lets you play different types of games, from competitive to more cooperative modes. My personal favorite was a mini-game where you carry around and feed a baby Yoshi. As you progress through the map, baby Yoshi gets bigger and bigger, making your character move more slowly. And no, it wasn’t my favorite just because it was the only one I managed to win.

Some of these new mini-games use the Switch 2 mouse controls. And I happened to sit in the hot seat for this, using my Joy-Con 2 to “draw” the platforms that my fellow gamers used to make it through the course. It was admittedly my first time actually using the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls despite owning a Switch 2 myself. I was surprised at how intuitive it felt and how responsive the controls were as I drew those little donut paths.

In all, I had a lot of fun with the Meetup at Bellabel Park mini-games on offer for the Switch 2 edition of the game. We didn’t really dig into the other Super Mario Bros. Wonder content, though the Switch 2 edition does add some new features there, as well. But until we get a new Mario Party for Switch 2, I think these mini-games will likely tide us over for that fun co-op experience.

Mario Tennis Fever Might Be the Best in Franchise History

Photo by ComicBook

After we played Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Meetup at Bellabel Park, my group moved over to what I personally considered the main event. I am, of course, talking about Mario Tennis Fever, the first new Mario Tennis game in nearly 8 years. I’m admittedly not a big sports game person, but I’ve always harbored a secret love of Mario Tennis. Aces was, in fact, one of the first games I bought for my Switch back in the day. So, you could say I was pretty excited to get a first look at Mario Tennis Fever.

This game’s big highlight is its lineup of “fever rackets,” which create a variety of surprising in-game effects. After a quick tutorial, showing that the basic controls haven’t changed too much, we got to spin a prize wheel to determine which fever racket we’d use as we faced off against one another. I spun the ice racket, and so did my opponent, so it was a chilly match indeed.

We played both singles and doubles games with a few different fever racket effects. I definitely enjoyed seeing the different rackets and how they mix up gameplay. From slipping on ice to rackets that actually make the player and tennis ball temporarily vanish, the fever rackets offer curve balls that keep you on your toes. My personal favorite was a racket that creates a shadow double of your character, giving you an extra chance to send the ball flying back to the other side of the net.

I think these new fever rackets and the massive roster of 38 playable characters will help Mario Tennis Fever‘s longevity. It’ll be easier to keep things interesting for longer, as each racket requires a different strategy. I would also be remiss if I didn’t thank Nintendo for sending us all home with a colorful tennis ball to match the roster’s main players. My dog, Azula, has very much been enjoying her purple Waluigi-inspired ball.

Nintendo Switch 2 Continues to Impress Me With Its Third-Party Ports

Photo by ComicBook

After we got a look at this upcoming first-party titles for Switch 2, Nintendo set us loose for some “choose your own adventure” experiences. This included the chance to check out Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata on the Switch 2 console. Both of these third-party games are the kind many gamers would’ve worried about on the original Switch. But they both ran like a dream on Switch 2, further solidifying my opinion that this console will be a great home for action games and RPGs.

First up, I ducked into the haunting corner to play Resident Evil Requiem. I’m pretty easily scared, but I’m told I managed to keep a straight face even as I encountered a few hidden horrors as Grace Ashcroft. The game looked really solid on the docked Switch 2 console, with details like Grace’s sweat and the horrifying teeth on a few monsters really showing off the graphical capabilities. I think the Switch 2 version of the game will be well up to par compared to other consoles when the game comes out on February 27th.

I also got to try my hand at Pragmata on the Switch 2, as well. This new IP from Capcom is headed our way on April 24th, so there’s a bit of time to wait. The demo at the event was, as far as I could tell, the same Sketchbook demo that’s been on Steam. But I got to see how it runs on Switch 2, and I was once again pretty impressed. The graphics looked solid, and everything ran smoothly, even as I struggled to battle my way past the final boss.

Though I’m sure Nintendo has some more first-party releases to reveal as the year goes on, the first few games of 2026 look great. I personally can’t wait to get my hands back on Mario Tennis Fever to try out each and every one of those Fever Rackets.

What are you looking forward to playing on Switch 2 during the first few months of the year?