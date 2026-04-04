5 Games You Can Finish in Just a Few Minutes

Not every game demands a long haul approach. Some titles are sprawling worlds of side quests and endless exploration, while others are more like fireworks: brief and brilliant only for just a moment. There’s a certain magic in games that can hook you, deliver a punch of story, and leave you staring at the screen, amazed that it only took a few minutes to see the credits roll. These quick experiences prove that a game doesn’t need to be epic in length to be unforgettable, and sometimes, speed is the best storyteller of all.

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Some games are crafted for those lightning-quick experiences, where hidden paths or early choices let you reach an end far faster than expected. These are the ones that reward curiosity, teasing you with surprises if you pay attention or dare to bend the rules usually not made obvious. The following games show that you can walk away from a playthrough in minutes yet feel like you’ve experienced something fully realized.

5. The Stanley Parable

The Stanley Parable is a carnival of absurdity disguised as a walking simulator. You wander office corridors while listening to a narrator’s voice, thinking you’re in for a gentle exploration. In reality, every door you open, every choice you make, spins the world into new shapes. Sometimes horrifying. Sometimes hilarious. Always unpredictable. The game teases with the illusion of control, but what it really celebrates is how quickly you can break the illusion, rewrite the story, and turn the entire office into a stage for chaos.

Finishing the game in just a few minutes is practically a sport. Certain routes can catapult you straight to absurd endings before you’ve even properly adjusted to it. One choice sends you, Stanley, fleeing to a void of pure nonsense, another triggers a looping nightmare of bureaucracy, and each can be experienced in less time than it takes to brew a cup of coffee. The brilliance lies in the fact that even a speed run leaves you laughing, confused, and marveling at how fully realized a world can feel in mere minutes.

4. Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 is a massive, mountainous sandbox full of chaos, wildlife, and surprisingly polite dictators. The game is grand and flamboyant, yet hidden beneath is a path to the finish line that would make a marathon runner dizzy. You can ignore pretty much everything and vault straight toward the critical that ends the main story almost immediately. Funny enough, its right a the beginning of the game.

The way to finish in mere minutes relies on simply follow directions. By patiently staying put when Pagan Min gives you a seemingly casual task, requesting that you “stay put” for 15 minutes, the story skips ahead to its emotional core. You bypass the war, the outposts, and all combat, landing almost instantly at the key narrative moment that wraps the game up. It’s a bizarrely satisfying shortcut that rewards with an unique ending.

3. Undertale

Undertale is a trickster wrapped in a video game, a mischievous grin hiding under pixel art. Every interaction, every line of dialogue, feels loaded with humor, emotion, or dread, and yet the entire experience bends around your choices in ways that are clever and occasionally cruel. It has a sense of weight and consequence, but it also knows how to sneak shortcuts into the experience like tiny hidden magic.

The quickest way to reach the credits is a sly little cheat called Hard Mode. By naming your fallen human “Frisk” at the very start, you trigger a route that covers only the first area, The Ruins. Once you finish the initial boss fight, the game ends abruptly with a fourth-wall-breaking joke, as if to wink and say, “You beat it… sort of.” The reason it wraps up so quickly is because it technically is not finished.

2. The Matrix: Path of Neo

The Matrix: Path of Neo is a digital dojo of cinematic chaos, bullets suspended midair and punches that defy gravity. At first glance, it seems like a sprawling adventure packed with cinematic exposition and flashy combat. The world is very, very stylish, yet hidden within its structure is a path that speeds players straight to the final showdown, bypassing entire sequences of story and spectacle. It’s a secret only the daring or the obsessive will discover.

The fastest way to finish the game is an absurd little twist early on that makes complete sense in the context of The Matrix. By choosing the Blue Pill when Morpheus offers his famous “Red Pill vs Blue Pill” choice, Neo wakes up in his bed, convinced everything was a dream. The game ends there, in mere minutes, as a playful joke on expectations. You miss the combat and most of the story beats, but get to see credits roll practically at the beginning of the game. It is the silliest route, but one of the most memorable due to fame surrounding Neo’s faithful choice.

1. Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is a poetic fusion of action, philosophy, and melancholy. It’s a weird world that whispers to you, then shakes you awake every time you think you’ve seen everything. The game’s multiple endings and layers of lore can easily swallow hours of your time discovering, but it also contains a few paths that bring you to a conclusion quickly, to the point of absurdity.

For those in a hurry, there are a couple of quick, goofy endings that can roll credits in under 15 minutes. Ending T, “FaTal Error”, is triggered by unequipping your OS Chip in the menu, which kills you instantly and ends the game. Ending U, “DebUched”, happens when you use the Self-Destruct command on the Bunker, destroying the space station and wrapping things up in a blink. Both are ridiculous, delightful shortcuts that show Nier is not afraid to wink at the player, proving that even a few minutes can carry the game’s signature charm and surreal horror.

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