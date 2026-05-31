Ubisoft First-Person Shooter $1.49 for 24 Hours

A Ubisoft first-person shooter is $1.49 right now, thanks to a 90% discount, but this discount is only live for 24 hours. Obviously, $1.49 is peanuts for a video game. There is not much of note in today’s economy that $1.49 gets you, so to be able to get a video game for this price, including both a good and noteworthy one from a big AAA developer and publisher, is crazy. The game in question is a bit older by the standards of 2026, but it’s never been cheaper than this before.

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13 years ago, in 2013, developer Techland — the studio best known for the Dying Light series — and Ubisoft released a western third-person shooter called Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, the fourth and final game in the Call of Juarez series, which ran from 2006 to 2013. Despite being the fourth game in the series, narratively, it is a standalone release, and thus arguably the best point in the series to jump into, as the first game is more dated in comparison. Not only is it the most modern game in the series, but arguably the best, though some rank Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood — the second game in the western series — over it.

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A Fan-Favorite Western

As for the new deal, it comes specifically through Steam, where the game notably has a 94% approval rating across nearly 10,000 user reviews, which means it is just one point shy of the highest possible rating on the platform, “Overwhelmingly Positive.” This suggests its 79 on Metacritic may be a little low, even if it is a solid score.

“From the dust of a gold mine to the dirt of a saloon, Call of Juarez Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales,” reads an official description of the game, for those interested in knowing more. “Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West.”

At $1.49, there is some incredible content value here. The game is pretty short at just five to seven hours long, but it offers up to 14 hours of content for completionists. Considering this and its age, its normal $15 price point may be a little steep for some, but this is a great amount of content for a buck and some change.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations going down on the ComicBook Forum.