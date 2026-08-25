5 Grand Theft Auto V Mods To Try While You Wait for GTA VI

Grand Theft Auto VI is only a few months away, as long as you’re playing on console. PC players will have to wait a little longer. For anyone who can’t stand either wait, the PC mod community has your back. There are hundreds of great mods for GTA V, many of which add features that are seemingly coming to Rockstar’s next game. If you want to freshen up your last Grand Theft Auto V playthrough before GTA VI gets here, you should download one or all of these great mods.

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5) GTA Online Vehicles in Singleplayer

Let’s start with something as basic as possible to kick things off. This mod from PikPikker does exactly what it says on the tin. GTA Online is filled with awesome cars that you can’t get access to during the single-player campaign. If you want to drive them, you’ll need to spend hours earning money in the online mode, or drop a hefty chunk of real-life cash on Shark Cards.

Unless, of course, you use this mod, which brings all of the GTA Online cars into single-player. That’s a huge win for anyone who doesn’t want to bother jumping online, but does want to drive all the wacky cars Rockstar has dropped over the last decade. It’s not just a simple menu either. You’ll see those cars start to pop up around the open world, which makes it feel like they’ve been natively integrated into the experience, even if that isn’t the case.

4) Home Invasion

Grand Theft Auto V has quite a few Heists, but is a little lacking in smaller crimes. Don’t get me wrong, you can still knock off stores, and if you want pure mayhem, just start shooting up a city block. However, there isn’t quite as much structured crime as some players would like. Thankfully, jedijosh920 created the Home Invasion mod.

This one adds over 75 houses and apartments you can rob, bringing back a popular feature from San Andreas and GTA IV. You’ll need to scout out the location, making sure to note if the homeowner is a gun owner, and then head inside. Once you’re in, you can take a sneaky approach or go in guns blazing. Of course, you’ll want to keep in mind that some residents might turn the tables on you with a gun of your own, but that’s what scouting is for. Regardless, this is a great way to add a little extra content to your experience, giving you something else to do between missions.

3) Enable All Interiors

One of the assumed big additions in Grand Theft Auto VI is even more locations you can enter. Rockstar has been trending in that direction over the last decade, so it would make sense that the developers would really blow it out in GTA VI. That said, you don’t have to wait for November to see what might be possible.

The Enable All Interiors mod from HKH191 lets you enter every single building in Los Santos. Now, you might be concerned that most of these places weren’t built out by Rockstar, but the mod accounts for that, giving you the ability to customize specific interiors. That lets you create your own vibe in the various nightclubs and garages you’ll come across, making this version of Los Santos feel like your very own. Hopefully, Rockstar is taking notes, and we’ll see a version of Vice City filled with buildings you can enter. Otherwise, this mod might spoil you.

2) Police Mod: Chaos Response

Entrepreneurial role players in GTA Online have made an entire industry based around following traffic laws. While most players are interested in getting up to ridiculous hijinks, these players want to play as the other side of the law, keeping the bad guys in check. Police Mod: Chaos Response from Pedpal is a single-player version of that idea that’s been expanded to include several new modes.

Granted, one of the hallmarks of Chaos Response is that it turns things up to 11. This isn’t a realistic policing mod. Instead, you’re out on the streets taking part in action-packed missions. That includes everything from prisoner escorts to defending against an alien invasion. It’s definitely on the wilder side of GTA V mods, so don’t expect Rockstar to copy it for the next iteration of GTA Online, but it has several neat ideas and will definitely hold your attention while you wait for GTA VI.

1) The Red House

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

This is the big one. Ghost Rolly has created a full story expansion for Grand Theft Auto V. This one adds more than 20 new missions to the mix, including a brand-new Heist. Sure, the missions might not be as in-depth as Rockstar’s, but this story expansion is a valiant effort from the modder. They’ve added new protection jobs, assassination contracts, and much more.

Plus, you can spawn in a bodyguard to help you take on some of the tougher challenges. If you’re looking to extend your GTA V experience and make some extra cash, The Red House is the one to get. It’s not as polished as the main story, but you can’t beat the price of free. This adds several hours to the campaign and gives you something new to experience during your final playthrough before Grand Theft Auto VI. That’s about all anyone can ask for at this point.