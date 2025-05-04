Remembering GTA 5’s Launch Leaves Me Concerned About GTA 6

At this point, we’ve been waiting more than a decade for GTA 6, so it receiving a delay doesn’t make that much of a difference, because another year isn’t that long compared to the years we spent without hearing anything about the game at all. Although they can be disappointing, I don’t mind games being delayed. I’d rather wait and play a functional game instead of having a game that was rushed to meet a deadline, which causes it to have so many issues, it’s essentially unplayable. However, even with the delay for GTA 6, I still have some concerns about the game’s launch, especially since I remember the launch for GTA 5.

It’s possible that GTA 6 won’t suffer from the same issues that made GTA 5 difficult to play, especially for PC players like me. That being said, I’m not holding out hope that GTA 6 will be perfect at launch and run without any issues either. Overall, I’m concerned that GTA 6 will suffer from two particular issues that made GTA 5’s launch an unfortunate experience.

The Loading Screens and Size of GTA 5 Create Concerns for GTA 6

The frustrations that came with the launch of GTA 5 boiled down to two main issues: the massive file size of the game, and the long loading screens, which were even worse for GTA Online. When it comes to the file size, I expect that it’ll be larger for GTA 6 than it was for GTA 5. That’s simply the way that games are trending, specifically games that are massive like GTA. There’s no way that GTA 6 won’t be over 100GB in size, considering that GTA 5 is also over 100GB in size.

Bigger games are going to need more file space. That’s how it goes, but it can be annoying depending on the hardware you have for your systems. I end up having to juggle which games I have installed at any one time, because many of them require so much space, I simply have to pick and choose which ones to shuffle through with my limited hard drive size.

The second issue that I don’t trust will be fixed for GTA 6 after playing GTA 5—specifically the GTA Online part of it—is the long loading screens. If you played before this issue was fixed, you might remember the loading screens that took an average of six minutes. That’s right, you got to stare at a loading screen and wait for an average of six minutes to get into your game. This would be shortened to about a minute and a half by a player fix, which was later implemented by Rockstar as an official fix for the loading screens.

I feel like the loading screens in Rockstar games tend to be rather long compared to other games of the same quality. Because of that, I dread the launch of GTA 6 because I’m going to need to clear out my hard drive and prepare for the possibility of long loading screens again. So, Rockstar, if you’re listening, please use some of this delay to make sure that the GTA 6 loading screen are bearable.