GTA 6 Leak Reveals Huge New Gameplay Details and Lots of Enterable Buildings

A brand new GTA 6 leak has revealed a bunch of new details about the gameplay, how expansive the open world is, and much more. Fans have been dreaming of what GTA 6 might look like for over a decade. After seeing how much Rockstar has done with both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, it makes many wonder just what the developer could accomplish on this new hardware with its biggest budget ever. The bar is high and fans are feverishly waiting for the game, especially after GTA 6 got delayed to next year, making the wait all the more excruciating.

Although we have gotten two GTA 6 trailers, the most recent of which does feature some hints of gameplay, we haven’t seen raw gameplay from a near-finished build. There were some leaks in 2022 that painted a picture of what to expect, but it was so rough and unfinalized that no one can really say for certain what GTA 6 will look and play like in 2026 until Rockstar actually shows us. The developer has also really changed the way it makes games in the last decade, putting an emphasis on realism and immersion that brings the game to a whole new level. GTA is known for being the ultimate sandbox where you can pull an RPG out of your back pocket and launch dirt bikes off of mountains like Tom Cruise, so many are curious what balance Rockstar will strike.

GTA 6 Leak Reveals Game May Be More Like Red Dead Redemption 2 Than GTA 5

With that said, Rockstar Games fan GameRoll has been seen as an insider by the community lately. Although he doesn’t claim to be one himself, GameRoll correctly leaked GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia’s full names weeks before they were revealed. Since then, GameRoll has dropped some small nuggets of information about the game such as the fact that GTA 6‘s delay was essential to making sure Rockstar doesn’t have to cut key features to hit a 2025 release date. However, the user took to Discord recently and shared some other new information, which was curated by a Reddit user known as curiousnaija.

According to GameRoll, GTA 6 will have a more limited weapon wheel akin to Red Dead Redemption 2. Guns will be stored in the trunk of your vehicle, similar to the horse in Red Dead, and you will likely be able to carry a few weapons on your person like a side arm and a rifle that can be switched between. Similar to GTA 5, you can switch freely between Jason and Lucia in story mode, but you can also play as both at the same time. Essentially, the one you’re not playing as will follow you as a companion if you want them to and then you can quickly switch to them.

As for the open-world, there are over 700 stores in the game with a fully functioning mall, robbable businesses/homes, and even skyscrapers that have elevators that can be used. Needless to say, it sounds like GTA 6 is utterly massive and players will be able to spend a lot of time exploring. We also got a taste of the scope of the story as GameRoll revealed that GTA 6‘s story has five “chapters” which is one less than Red Dead Redemption 2 (minus that game’s epilogue), which could indicate a slightly shorter story, but it all depends on how Rockstar divides up those chapters.

What do you think of these GTA 6 leaks? Let me know in the comments.