GTA 6 Excitement Fueled by Rockstar's New Acquisition

Grand Theft Auto players are even more excited now for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 thanks to a new announcement from Rockstar Games regarding an acquisition it just made. Rockstar announced this week that it now owns Cfx.re, a company responsible for some of the most popular Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 modding tools around that enable players to take part in more immersive roleplaying experiences in those games. Given how late in the lifecycle of Grand Theft Auto 5 that this move has been made, it's a pretty clear indication of Rockstar's plans to further support roleplaying and community creations in Grand Theft Auto 6.

If you don't know Cfx.re by name, you perhaps know of the tools they've created which include FiveM for GTA 5 and RedM for Red Dead Redemption 2. Both of those allow for "multiplayer on customized dedicated servers" and further support other mods and roleplaying initiatives. Rockstar said that following the acquisition of Cfx.re, it'll help the group look for more ways to support players moving forward (namely in GTA 6 even if Rockstar didn't say that outright) and will help Cfx.re improve its existing tools and services.

"Over the past few years, we've watched with excitement as Rockstar's creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers," Rockstar said about the acquisition. "As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community."

Today, we are proud to announce that the team behind the biggest Rockstar roleplay and creator communities, FiveM and RedM — are now officially a part of Rockstar Games

Roleplaying in GTA 5 has been a critical element in the already massively successful game when it came to keeping players engaged with it until the next GTA game comes out. Rockstar games previously acknowledged the dedicated roleplaying community by addressing it in its support site and saying that roleplaying servers are welcome so long as they stick to Take-Two's policies.

"Rockstar Games has always believed in reasonable fan creativity and wants creators to showcase their passion for our games," Rockstar's support site says. "Third party 'Roleplay' servers are an extension of the rich array of community-created experiences within Grand Theft Auto that we hope will continue to thrive in a safe and friendly way for many years to come."

GTA 6 does not yet have a release date since it technically hasn't even been revealed by Rockstar, but whenever it is announced and released, you can bet that it'll have some roleplaying capabilities right from the start.