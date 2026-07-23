5 Great 1980s Platformers No One Talks About

The platforming genre went through an explosion during the 1980s, as developers devised new and inventive ways for players to jump in. There were great games across both arcades and consoles, but with so many new games launching each year, it was tough to keep up. Even looking back, it can be difficult to know where to start once you’ve finished the classics, so the list below will help you find your next underrated platforming gem. Keep in mind this isn’t meant to be a complete list. Instead, it highlights some of the best you might’ve missed. Here are five phenomenal ’80s platformers nobody talks about.

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5) Underwurlde

Underwurlde is the second game in the Sabreman series from developer Ultimate Play the Game. If you know your developer history, that team might sound familiar. That’s because Ultimate was founded by the Stamper brothers, who later went on to found the legendary development studio Rare. That said, this entry isn’t about Rare, so let me get back on track. Underwurlde launched on the ZX Spectrum in 1984 and later came to the Commodore 64, so its audience was relatively limited.

It’s a shame that more players didn’t get the chance to check out Underwurlde. Obviously, its relatively rudimentary controls make it a bit tough to go back to, but you should still consider giving it a look. Underwurlde uses an odd mechanic to make its brand of platforming stand out. Sabreman doesn’t take damage from enemies, but they will push him into pits. That means the only way to die is to fall to your death, which is certainly a choice. Plus, playing one of the early games from the company that became Rare is a novelty in its own right.

4) Rick Dangerous

No, that is not Harrison Ford’s handsome mug in the screenshot above. Rick Dangerous might look like Indiana Jones, and the plot of his game might be partially based on Raiders of the Lost Ark, but this is technically its own thing. And I really do mean technically. Rick Dangerous starts with a scene that copies the famous rolling boulder shot from Indiana Jones, and continues many very similar story beats to the movie.

What makes Rick Dangerous so fun is that each level is filled with traps. That might seem like a bad thing since those traps can easily kill you, but Rick can also use those traps to take out his enemies. Learning where all of the hidden traps are and using them to murder Nazis is a treat. Oh, and because this is a video game, Rick can also jump on a pogo stick to paralyze enemies. The ’80s were nothing if not strange.

3) Kid Niki: Radical Ninja

Speaking of things that were very of the era, Kid Niki: Radical Ninja sure did throw a lot of words into that title to grab kids’ attention. In fact, Kid Niki is very similar to the beat ’em up game Kung Fu Master. The arcade game even runs on the same hardware, though Kid Niki does add a spiky hairstyle to make things much more radical.

Because of that connection to Kung Fu Master, Kid Niki does incorporate quite a few beat ’em up elements. You’ll need to use Niki‘s spinning sword to fight off enemies as you work through each level. That includes fighting off bosses at the end of all seven levels. So while it features way more enemies than Super Mario Bros., there are some real platforming challenges to be found in this one. And I have to give it up for Niki‘s gusto. Who can forget his “Will help you” exclamation to start the game?

2) Black Tiger

I mean, look at that box art. Games don’t always live up to their cover art, but if you saw that on the shelf, you would have to pick it up. A shirtless guy fighting off a massive black dragon. Does it get better than that? Here’s the wild thing: Black Tiger doesn’t just feature one dragon. You’ll need to fight through several of them while controlling your barbarian hero.

Black Tiger uses a control system that will remind you of Bionic Commando. The 8-way scrolling gives you plenty of control, and Black Tiger uses a nifty upgrade system that rewards exploration. There are dozens of hidden eras in all eight levels, which can upgrade your armor, give you extra lives, and much more. Like Kid Ninja, it’s a bit more combat-heavy than most of the other platformers of the era, but if you’re looking for something new to scratch the classic Castlevania itch, Black Tiger is worth a look.

1) Kenseiden

Kenseiden is a bit different from everything else on this list. It does incorporate plenty of platforming elements, but the developers at Sega were trying to do a bit more. There are several levels, each set in a different province from ancient Japan. However, your path isn’t linear. If you want, you can go back to a level to do some more exploring, adding more player agency for the players.

Plus, Kenseiden is one of the darkest games on the Master System. Many console games of the era were targeting young players, but Kenseiden isn’t afraid to get grim with its enemies and backgrounds. Anyone looking for a challenge in both platforming and combat should try Kenseiden. It’s not the best game on the Master System, but it does enough well that it’s an easy recommendation. If nothing else, Kenseiden looks and feels unlike almost anything else of the era.

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