5 Greatest Platformer Series From the 1980s, Ranked

The platformer genre has become a fan favorite and has given players some of the best games of all time. The genre got its start during the 1980s, as games like Space Panic introduced walking platforms and ladders. However, that game didn’t include jumping, which would become the most important mechanic throughout most of the genre’s early days. From there, we got several fan-favorite series that took over the decade. Some of them continued that success into the ’90s, while others died out, but these platformers ruled the day.

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Here are the five best platformer series of the ’80s.

5) Alex Kidd

Games Released: Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars, Alex Kidd: High-Tech World, Alex Kidd BMX Trial, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

During the mid-1980s, Sega was looking for its own mascot to go toe-to-toe with Mario. They didn’t really find their guy until Sonic the Hedgehog took over in the ’90s, but Alex Kidd was a decent first attempt. Alex Kidd in Miracle World launched in 1986, introducing the world to the young martial artist. The 2D platformer got solid scores and sales, kickstarting the series.

Fans were treated to four more Alex Kidd games in the ’80s. Between The Lost Stars, High-Tech World, BMX Trial, and The Enchanted Castle, fans of the series had plenty to dive into. Unfortunately, it turned into diminishing returns by the fifth game, which might’ve had something to do with how often the game’s changed genre. Alex Kidd got one last game in 1990 before Sega moved on to Sonic, but if you were a Sega kid, Alex Kidd was your guy in the ’80s.

4) Mega Man

Games Released: Mega Man, Mega Man 2

Mega Man should be higher on this list. It’s one of the best platformers of its era, and was one of the first series I considered when putting this list together. The problem is that it only got two games during the 1980s. Mega Man 3 didn’t come out until 1990, which means we can only count the first two games.

That’s a shame because many fans will point to Mega Man 2 and 3 as the high point of the original series. Both games are phenomenal, mixing great platforming with run-and-gun gameplay. The original is solid, but pales in comparison to the first two sequels. Unfortunately, this list only gets to use the first two Mega Man games, which is not quite enough to push it any higher on this list. Still, if you’re looking for a best-in-class mix of platforming and action from the ’80s, you cannot go wrong with Mega Man 2.

3) Castlevania

Games Released: Castlevania, Vampire Killer, Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest, Haunted Castle, Castlevania: The Adventure, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse

Castlevania kicked off a year earlier than Mega Man, which means the ’80s got all three of the original trilogy. There’s also the Game Boy game, Castlevania: The Adventure, and quasi-sequel/spin-off games Vampire Killer and Haunted Castle. Still, it’s mainly the first three Castlevanias we’re concerned with for this list.

The original Castlevania was an instant legend, mixing tight platforming with thrilling, whip-based combat. Fighting against Frankenstein’s monster, the Grim Reaper, and, of course, Dracula was a challenging test that kept players hooked for months. The sequel changed things up, adding role-playing elements. It wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it showed that Konami was not afraid to take swings. Then, Dracula’s Curse, which is actually a prequel to the first game, ended the decade with throwback gameplay and introduced fan-favorite character Alucard to the mix.

2) Donkey Kong

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Games Released: Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr., Donkey Kong 3

While Space Panic introduced platforms and ladders to video game fans, Donkey Kong was the game that added jumping, giving the platformer genre its trademark mechanic. That first arcade game was a phenomenon, quickly becoming the highest-earning cabinet of 1981. Nintendo also put out a handheld version that moved 8 million units and several home console ports.

Of course, just having one great game isn’t enough to put a series on this list, even if Donkey Kong is one of the most important games of all time. Don’t get me wrong, that helps move it up the list, but if Donkey Kong Jr. wasn’t also a massive hit in 1982, I wouldn’t put it this high. The sequel took everything you know and love about the original and made it better. It looked phenomenal and controlled like a dream. Donkey Kong 3 didn’t quite live up to the hype, but it was still the fourth-best-selling cabinet in Japan in 1983.

1) Super Mario Bros.

Games Released: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros. 3

Even though Super Mario Bros. is technically a spin-off of Donkey Kong, this series has to top the list. Frankly, it’s not even close. The first Super Mario Bros. launched two years after the NES hit store shelves, but I would wager the attach rate of the first SMB was nearly 1:1 for NES owners. If you had the console, you had to have this game. It has some of the tightest gameplay console fans had ever seen, providing a real but fair challenge.

SMB 2, at least in the West, was an odd offshoot, taking a completely different game and re-skinning it with Mario characters. The actual Super Mario Bros. 2, which later came to the West as The Lost Levels, took the original gameplay and upped the difficulty. For whatever reason, Nintendo thought players in the West couldn’t handle the difficulty and went with the reskin.

However, it’s Super Mario Bros. 3 where the series hit its peak on the NES. It almost doesn’t feel possible that Nintendo put out a game this polished and beautiful on that system. Many count it as their favorite Super Mario Bros. game, and it’s easy to see why. SMB 3‘s gameplay is nearly flawless, and there is almost limitless variety and creativity. Sure, it didn’t technically come out in the West until 1990, but I’m counting it.

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