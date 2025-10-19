Pokemon Legends: Z-A Fans Slam Game Freak for Ruining Fan-Favorite Pokemon

Pokemon fans have slammed Game Freak and Pokemon Legends: Z-A for ruining a fan-favorite Pokemon with the new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game. The Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel has been out for a few days, giving fans of the Nintendo series ample time to cultivate an opinion on the new experience. If Metacritic user review scores are anything to go by, it’s not impressed fans, as it currently has a 4.2 out of 10.

How much stock should be put into this score? Probably not much, but elsewhere on the Internet, plenty of critiques of the new Nintendo Switch 2 game can be found. For example, one of the top posts on the Pokemon Reddit page right now is a post all about how bad Aegislash is in the game and how it is not viable in the game at all.

What’s Wrong?

As the post details, it does not feel like the Pokemon’s Stance Change effects in real-time combat were thought through. In the late game, this issue really starts to rear its head because Aegislash can’t use a damaging move until it changes stances, which has its own animation. Then it needs to position to attack, which is another animation, and then attack, which is yet another animation. By the time this happens, you are often already dead.

Not only do the large number of votes up echo the sentiment, but many of the comments drive home the point as well.

“Aegislash is one of my favorites too, and yeah, it is basically unusable in long fights due to its terrible stance change animation delay and inability to mega-evolve,” reads one of the top comments. Another adds: “Yeah, it’s literally unusable.”

Of course, this could be alleviated with a future update, but Game Freak is not exactly known for its quick or extensive post-launch support, especially when it pertains to game balance. To this end, Aegislash will likely never be very viable in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Heck, there are major complaints Pokemon fans had with Scarlet and Violet that are not fixed in Legends: Z-A.

Like every modern Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Z-A has some major issues and some puzzling oversights; however, the core experience is still good, as our official review of the game notes.

