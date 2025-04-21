Abiotic Factor Is the Cheapest It’ll Be Before 1.0 Price Increase

Indie publisher Playstack is set to finally release its survival-crafting game Abiotic Factor in just under a week. The Early Access title garnered huge attention for its incredibly unique take on the genre of survival crafting games, putting players in the shoes of scientists trapped in a Half Life-style alien outbreak in a secret government facility. If that sounds like fun to you and you’d like to get in on the Abiotic Factor-fever too, you’re in luck; for a limited time, Abiotic Factor will be at its lowest price point ever, prior to receiving a permanent price increase.

Since the game’s very first update, Abiotic Factor has been consistently worked on and updated, gathering a good amount of players for its Early Access playtest. During this time, the game has also consistently been priced at $24.99. With its upcoming launch, it will not only be leaving Early Access, but also increasing its price to $34.99.

This information comes to us from the developers Deep Field themselves, shared playfully in a video posted to their channel.

Ironically, the game’s upcoming price increase has been preceded by a pretty generous sale. Right now on Steam, you can pick up Abiotic Factor for $19.99, 20% off the game’s current price of $24.99, making Abiotic Factor currently the cheapest it’ll be until its permanent price increase.

You can pick the game up at its reduced price from now until May 1st, after which the game will increase in price to the aforementioned $34.99.

If that wasn’t incentive enough to pick up the game, the developers also announced that Abiotic Factor‘s Supporter Edition will be free to anyone who purchased the game during Early Access. This DLC will provide extra goodies for anyone playing, and buying the game during it’s current 20% off sale will still count as purchasing the game during Early Access, meaning that if you pick up the game before May 1st, you’ll be getting a discount and a free DLC to go with it.

Abiotic Factor currently has a score of “Overwhelmingly Positive” on Steam, with a total of 29,375 positive Steam reviews. Fans of the game on Reddit have generally reacted positively to the announcement of the price increase, with the majority consensus being that the game is more than worth the new $34.99 price tag.

Do you think Abiotic Factor is worth the price increase? Are you planning on picking the game up before it raises in price on May 1st? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.