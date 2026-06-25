5 Most Heartbreaking Side Characters in Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy is one of the most recognizable names in all of gaming. This is due to its unforgettable worlds, emotional storytelling, and characters who stay with players long after the credits roll. While heroes like Cloud, Noctis, and Zidane often receive the spotlight, some of the franchise’s most devastating moments belong to supporting characters. Their stories often explore grief, sacrifice, regret, and hope from unique perspectives that strengthen the emotional weight of each adventure, even if it doesn’t directly affect the main narrative. These moments have stayed with me years after finishing a Final Fantasy game.

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What makes these characters so memorable is how naturally they fit into the larger narrative. Some accompany the party for only a brief portion of the game, while others remain central to the plot without ever becoming playable heroes. Their struggles often mirror the themes facing the protagonists, giving players a broader understanding of the world’s hardships. Final Fantasy is full of sad and traumatic storylines, but not all of these revolve around the protagonists. These five characters have heartbreaking storylines that made me reconsider the games they appear in.

5) Sir Fratley – Final Fantasy IX

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Sir Fratley enters Final Fantasy IX as a legendary Burmecian dragon knight whose reputation borders on myth. Throughout the game, players hear countless stories about his bravery and the respect he earned from his homeland. His greatest admirer is Freya Crescent, who spends years searching for him after he mysteriously disappears during his travels. Her journey is fueled by love and hope, making every clue about Fratley’s whereabouts emotionally charged.

When Freya finally finds him, the reunion is devastating. Fratley has survived, but he has completely lost his memories. He cannot remember Freya, Burmecia, or the life they once planned together. Instead of celebrating his return, Freya must face the painful reality that the man she loves no longer recognizes her. It is one of the cruelest twists in the game because no dramatic cure or miraculous restoration is waiting around the corner. This moment stands out to me all the more because Freya is one of my favorite characters in the series.

The tragedy becomes even heavier because Freya never stops caring for him despite everything that has happened. Their relationship shifts from a hopeful reunion to an uncertain future built on fragments of a forgotten past. Among the many emotional stories throughout Final Fantasy IX, Fratley’s forgotten identity remains one of its most heartbreaking. The one shred of hope is that the pair reconnect in the credits, potentially rekindling their old relationship.

4) Jessie Raspberry – Final Fantasy VII

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Jessie Raspberry receives only limited screen time in the original Final Fantasy VII, but Final Fantasy VII Remake transforms her into one of Midgar’s most memorable early characters. Players spend time with her outside Avalanche’s missions, learning about her humor, optimism, and dreams. Her playful personality makes her feel like a genuine friend rather than simply another resistance fighter.

As her backstory unfolds, players discover that Jessie left behind a promising acting career while caring for her father, who remains in a mako-induced coma following an industrial accident. She joins Avalanche, believing she can make a difference against the Shinra Electric Power Company, even while carrying enormous guilt over the dangerous missions she helps organize, as seen by her worrying about the explosive she created. Her determination masks constant anxiety about the consequences of her actions.

That conflict reaches its emotional peak during Shinra’s assault on the Sector 7 Pillar. Jessie fights until the very end despite overwhelming odds and spends her final moments expressing regret over the lives affected by Avalanche’s campaign while still joking with Cloud. The combination of her warmth, bravery, and unfulfilled future makes her one of the most heartbreaking side characters in Final Fantasy history, and I wish we got more of her.

3) Dyne – Final Fantasy VII

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Before the events of Final Fantasy VII, Dyne lived peacefully in Corel with his wife Eleanor and daughter Marlene. Everything changed when Shinra destroyed the town after blaming its residents for a reactor incident. Dyne lost his wife during the attack and also believed that his daughter had died as well. The trauma shattered his outlook on life and sent him down a path consumed by despair and violence.

Years later, Barret discovers that Dyne survived, but the man he once knew has disappeared. Dyne has replaced his lost arm with a gun arm similar to Barrett’s and has become emotionally broken by grief and isolation. His reunion with Barret is not filled with reconciliation. Instead, it becomes a painful confrontation between two fathers who responded to unimaginable loss in completely different ways.

After learning that Marlene is still alive, Dyne briefly finds peace before choosing to end his own life rather than continue living with his guilt and suffering. His final request asks Barret to care for Marlene, placing her future in the hands of his closest friend. It remains one of the darkest and most emotionally devastating scenes in the entire Final Fantasy VII storyline, and perhaps the series.

2) Lunafreya – Final Fantasy XV

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Although Lunafreya Nox Fleuret serves as one of the central figures in Final Fantasy XV, she spends much of the adventure apart from Noctis. This makes her role closer to that of an important supporting character. Even so, her influence shapes nearly every major event in the story. As Oracle, she carries the responsibility of forging covenants with the Astrals while healing those afflicted by the Starscourge, all despite her own declining health.

Her commitment never wavers, even as political conflict and war threaten the kingdom of Lucis. Rather than seeking safety, Lunafreya repeatedly places herself in danger to fulfill her duties and support Noctis’s destiny. She understands the enormous sacrifices required to save the world, yet never hesitates to bear that burden herself. Her enduring strength is remarkable and makes her stand out in a series full of incredible characters.

Her death in Altissia stands among the most emotional scenes in the franchise. Just as Noctis finally reaches her, she is fatally wounded while protecting the future king. Their reunion lasts only moments before it is taken away forever, leaving Noctis and players alike to carry the weight of everything that could have been. What makes this truly sad is that we never know if Luna ever truly knew how Noctis felt about her after spending so many years bound together. Her sacrifice becomes one of the defining emotional moments of Final Fantasy XV.

1) Zack Fair – Final Fantasy VII

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Few side characters have reshaped the legacy of Final Fantasy as dramatically as Zack Fair. Introduced in Final Fantasy VII and later expanded in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, Zack begins as an energetic SOLDIER whose optimism contrasts sharply with the darker and more tragic events unfolding around him. His loyalty to his friends and unwavering belief in doing the right thing define every step of his journey.

As the truth behind Shinra’s experiments emerges, Zack loses mentors, friends, and nearly everything he values. He refuses to abandon Cloud after the Nibelheim Incident, carrying him across the continent while both are hunted by Shinra forces. Zack knows the odds are impossible, yet he continues fighting because protecting his friend matters more than his own survival.

His final stand has become one of the most iconic scenes in video game history. Facing an overwhelming army alone, Zack fights until he can no longer continue, ensuring Cloud survives to carry on. His dreams of becoming a hero ultimately come true, but only through extraordinary sacrifice. Decades after players first witnessed his fate, Zack Fair remains the most heartbreaking side character in Final Fantasy, and I can still hear The Price of Freedom whenever I think about Zack.

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