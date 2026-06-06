5 Most Horrifying Dark Lords from D&D’s Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, Ranked

The first brand-new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook of 2026 is none other than Ravenloft: The Horrors Within. This new tome for 2024’s version of D&D 5e is packed with everything players and DMs need to bring new frights into their campaign. It releases to the public on June 16th, but is currently available to D&D Beyond Master Tier subscribers via pre-release. That means that many DMs are getting a first look at the book’s new lineup of Dark Lord stat blocks. But which should you bring to the table first?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Horrors Within includes stat blocks for 17 Dark Lords, with a combination of new and returning terrors. Each Dark Lord is associated with a specific Domain of Dread, and with a horror sub-genre in turn. There are some truly terrifying possibilities here, but it’s also a lot to sort through at first. So, I’m rounding up the most horrifying new D&D Dark Lords on offer, ranked by just how formidable those stat blocks appear.

5) Ebonbane (Shadowlands’ Dark Lord)

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Horror Adventure Genre(s): Gothic Horror

An evil blade with the power both to wield itself or force an unwitting corpse to be its willing servant? Honestly, it’s terrifying to even think about. Trying to attune to this blade will more likely than not kill you and turn you into its puppet, and it’s going to mock you in front of your former friends after doing it.

Ebonbane’s stat block isn’t especially horrific at first glance. It is, after all, mostly a sword, and its attacks reflect that. If deployed against the right party, Ebonbane may not prove as formidable as the DM hopes. But it’s abilities like advantage on saving throws against magic and possessing the nearby dead that make this Dark Lord terrifying. In the right situation, facing off against Ebonbane could mean battling against your recently deceased allies, and if that’s not horror, I don’t know what is.

4) Saidra D’Honaire (Dementlieu’s Dark Lord)

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Horror Adventure Genre(s): Dark fantasy and psychological horror

Saidra is an undead duchess who refuses to accept her fate, instead holding an entire court in her thrall. Those who dare challenge the fantasy that she yet lives will find themselves sapped of life. But though she maintains the illusion of her former life by day, she hunts the streets by night, slaying any and all who offend her sensibilities.

Saidra may try to fool the living, but she can’t herself be fooled. This trait alone makes her stat block stand out even among the Dark Lords. But she can also kill you any who attempt to lie to her with a powerful spell, deal massive necrotic damage, and drain the life from her foes. And when she’s masquerading as her former self, she’ll attempt to charm you into ignoring all of that, to your detriment. That said, she does have her weaknesses, which could make her less dreadful than some of her fellow Dark Lords.

3) Viktra Mordenheim (Lamordia’s Dark Lord)

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Horror Adventure Genre(s): Body horror and gothic horror

If you love a good Frankenstein retelling, this is the Dark Lord you need to deploy. Viktra Mordeheim is obsessed with experimenting on the body, crafting all sorts of dreadful constructs and undead minions in the process. Yet what she truly wants is to reclaim her greatest creation and former lover, and it’s that obsessiveness that makes her all the more dangerous.

As a scientist who studies the fragile line between life and death, Viktra has some horrifying tricks up her sleeve. In addition to deadly multiattacks, she wields syringes full of poison and horrible serums that will slowly erode the player party’s defenses…. or alter their very understanding of reality. Hers is a flexible stat block that gives DMs a lot of options to play around with, making her quite a dreadful Dark Lord in most situations.

2) Harkon Lukas (Kartakass’ Dark Lord)

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Horror Adventure Genre(s): Dark fantasy & gothic horror

It wouldn’t really be a horror tome without a werewolf, and Harkon Luks is Kartakass’ resident shapeshifter. He craves fame above all else and preys on talent, transforming his victims into werewolves to ensure their loyalty. As if his backstory and drive to achieve fame at all costs weren’t enough, Harkon’s stat block is also something to behold.

Harkon deals more damage to any foe that has already taken damage, making a bad situation much, much worse. His abilities to both shapeshift and regenerate HP at every turn make him all the more formidable. And of course, there’s the risk that his bite will curse you, or worse, turn you into a Werewolf under Harkon’s command.

1) Ivana Boritsi (Borca’s Dark Lord)

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Horror Adventure Genre(s): Gothic horror & psychological horror

Ivana has a sort of Poison Ivy-coded look to her, thanks to her affinity for plants and perfumes. But her backstory is full of her callous willingness to use those poisons, making her terrifying before you even peep her stat block. And what a stat block it is. Compared to a vampire like Strahd, Ivana has few obvious weaknesses.

What she does have is a combination of charm and poison that could well stop even a seasoned adventuring party in their tracks. And those who fall victim to her toxic touch? They may well rise again as her Vine Blight minions. I certainly wouldn’t want to encounter her wandering the Mists.

Which Dark Lord do you think is the most formidable? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!