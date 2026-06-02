D&D’s New Ravenloft Book Delves Deeper Into Horror Than Ever Before (And Looks Good Doing It)

At long last, our first new official Dungeons & Dragons book for 2026 is headed to shelves in just a few weeks. For D&D Beyond subscribers at the Master Tier, the digital version of Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is available starting today. It releases in full on June 16th, giving players plenty of fresh horror content to bring into their adventures. Since we’ve already had a few Ravenloft books in D&D 5e, you might be wondering what’s new with The Horrors Within. I had a chance to preview the book early and attend a briefing with the creative team that brought this book to life.

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First things first, I’ll be honest – this is the most excited I’ve personally been for a new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook in quite some time. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is a visually stunning text, with gorgeous artwork inspired by modern horror movies, coupled with a fantasy flair. And it’s certainly not just Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft all over again. This book offers plenty of new horror content for players and DMs, whether you’re building a full horror campaign or just want to add some unsettling touches to your latest character or adventure. The Horrors Within feels like D&D‘s most in-depth dive into horror content, and it may well also be the most stunning sourcebook they’ve released in years.

What’s New & Unique About Ravenloft: The Horrors Within

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

First things first, why do you need The Horrors Within if you already have a copy of Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft? The prior release gave players and DMs a quick primer on all things Ravenloft, including a brief intro to the Domains of Dread. By contrast, The Horrors Within is a deep dive, offering breadth that shows D&D fans how to truly infuse these horrors into their next adventure.

In this text, we get a more in-depth look at the Domains of Dread, from Barovia to the Shadowlands and beyond. The book also dives into how to create your own Domain of Dread or bring a pre-written one to life, with details on how each horror subgenre works within the world of D&D. There’s Body Horror, Cosmic Horror, Folk Horror, and beyond, with monsters and Darklords to match each one. It is by far the most comprehensive, expansive dive into D&D horror content I’ve seen in 5e. But even for those who are a bit hesitant about delving into the dark, there’s plenty to offer here.

This book includes 7 new horror subclasses that are designed to work in any campaign. So even if you’re not tackling a full-on horror adventure, you can add a dubious new cursed feat to your character or use one of the new subclasses to create your character. Similarly, DMs will find plenty that they can bring into their next campaign, whether or not it’s fully horror-themed. Who says you can’t pepper some terrifying new monsters, of which there are many in the bestiary, into any campaign?

Like many recent sourcebooks, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within also includes anthology-style adventures for each region of Ravenloft. This offers DMs plenty of new tools for offering up horror-themed content in their next campaign, whether you’re running Curse of Strahd, a campaign set in Ravenloft, or just want a spooky encounter or two for your next session. Each adventure leans into a different subgenre of horror, from cosmic horror to more classic gothic horror and beyond.

A Stunning Art Style & Versatile Horror Content Make The Horrors Within A Must-Have D&D 5e Sourcebook

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

It’s been a while since I’ve sat through a press event that had me bouncing up and down in my seat with excitement. But when I got a look at the overarching art style for Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, I came away eager to get my hands on it. The team has leaned into a clear theme for this book, with a carefully considered color scheme and style that brings it together as a cohesive work of art. Each Domain of Dread and Darklord has its own palette within the overall theme, and the result is a book that makes my inner goth girl scream with excitement.

In general, the last few sourcebooks have really leaned into gorgeous artwork. But The Horrors Within is shaping up to be the most beautiful book yet, combining utility and stunning full-page artwork to make it a coffee table book and sourcebook all in one. The haunting illustrations throughout really bring each Darklord and Domain of Dread to life at a glance, making it easy to imagine the terrifying tales you will tell with your friends.

The notion of the Season of Horror might seem pretty specific to a certain type of campaign. But honestly, I think this book has much broader applicability than you might initially imagine. The new subclasses, monsters, and feats can add a sense of higher stakes to any campaign, even if your party has no plans to wander the Mists of Barovia or take on Cthulu itself any time soon. For me, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is a must-have for its stunning art style alone, but the contents are certainly worth browsing for DMs and players alike to find something new for the next character or campaign.

We’ll have a full review of Ravenloft: The Horrors Within ready to go soon, once I’ve had some time to really dig into the details. In the meantime, Master Tier subscribers on D&D Beyond who pre-ordered the book can check it out digitally starting today, June 2nd. For Hero Tier subscribers, pre-release begins on June 9th, and the full in-store release of The Horrors Within is set for June 16th. The digital edition costs $39.99 USD on D&D Beyond, with physical copies set at $59.99 USD.

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