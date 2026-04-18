5 Satisfying Game Launches That Made Long Waits Worth It

Larger games typically have longer development cycles, but sometimes titles take so long to actually launch that they fail to live up to expectations. There are many examples of games that enter a purgatory of unclear work, only to have lackluster releases when they are finally done. However, some games manage to keep a clear vision and direction long enough to turn that lengthy effort into truly spectacular experiences that players universally praise.

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Some of the worst game launches of all time were ones where developers didn’t take enough time to polish bugs or fix key issues in time for release. Although games like Cyberpunk 2077 are good now, they could have been much better if they forced players to wait for a better product. Although players aren’t always patient, there are many instances where a game is far better after delays or setbacks that give creators more time to craft it into its best version.

5. Hollow Knight: Silksong

A great recent example of a game whose development took forever is Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long awaited sequel originally announced in 2019. This game took developer Team Cherry seven agonizing years to make, releasing in 2025 surprisingly after some fans believed it had ceased to exist. Developers have stated that they just wanted to make sure Silksong was as polished as it could be to ensure a great release, which the rabid fan base of the original Hollow Knight ensured with an overwhelmingly positive reception.

The low price of Hollow Knight: Silksong combined with a truly great package, living up to the hype and then some. As one of the best indie games of 2025, Hollow Knight: Silksong was nominated for several awards, for its art direction, music, robust gameplay, and other features. In many ways, Silksong‘s gameplay is an improvement on the original’s, with a more intricate Metroidvania world to explore, more unique enemies to face, and fluid combat at every step. Although difficult to learn, Silksong made fans happy, even if they had to wait for many years.

4. Team Fortress 2

Originally starting out as a mod to Quake in 1998, a sequel to the first Team Fortress was announced by Valve fairly quickly, but maybe a little too soon. It would take nine years for Team Fortress 2 to launch in the Orange Box collection in 2007, with fans being kept in the dark for years about the title’s existence. Small rumors about Valve hiring the original Team Fortress creators was the only information players had, leading many to believe the game was dead before it had even had the chance to get started.

However, this was due to a complete shift in the development of the game, with the intention to create something entirely different from its mod origins. The stylized aesthetic of Team Fortress 2 had to be crafted from the ground up, blending 3D cartoonish art styles with rag doll physics and other vibrant looks. All the hard work behind this game’s long development was clearly worth it, as it is often hailed as the greatest hero shooter ever made, with a large audience still playing it over a decade later.

3. Starcraft 2

The story of Starcraft 2 begins with Blizzard’s efforts to outdo the original Starcraft RTS, beginning the sequel development in 2003. At the time, the first Starcraft was considered one of the best multiplayer games of all time, becoming the foundation of modern esports. As a result, the bar was extremely high for Blizzard to expand the multiplayer of Starcraft 2, as well as improve nearly every aspect of the first game in new ways. This process took seven long years, but Starcraft 2 ended up launching with:

Expanded Multiplayer Options For All Modes

Ranked Ladder Systems For Better Competitive Play

Complete Single-Player Campaign With The Terran Faction

Extensive Matchmaking Features Like Replay Systems

The eventual 2010 release of Starcraft 2 was a monumental event, with the game becoming an RTS standard and esports staple that persists even now. Despite betas and multiple single-player campaigns pushing the game’s development back further, this game wraps up the Starcraft story in a satisfying way for many fans. The initial Wings of Liberty version combined with the Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void campaigns, with the last one releasing in 2015. In truth, this game took nearly 11 years to complete, but the finished product is an RTS masterpiece that fans adore.

2. Diablo 3

The existence of Blizzard’s games can be questionable due to how long they take to make, but Diablo 3 is one that many fans simply doubted until it did release. Multiple cancelled projects didn’t help Diablo 3‘s case, with several delays pushing the game back again and again since development started in 2001. With the studio Blizzard North being shut down in 2005, Diablo 3‘s creation took even more time, especially with World of Warcraft taking Blizzard’s full attention in 2004. Diablo 3 would finally launch in 2012, almost 11 years after work on the game began.

Considering how Blizzard never released anything that wasn’t a WoW expansion until 2010, it’s a miracle Diablo 3 happened at all. Thankfully, when it did launch, Diablo 3 became an excellent action RPG, with dungeon crawling and loot sytems creating an addictive game for players to engage with endlessly. Every character’s unique play style made distinct approaches to the game, which only got better with later refinements. Despite some initial controversies regarding monetization, Diablo 3 only got better over time, with the Reaper of Souls expansion solidifying the game as a staple in its genre.

1. Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4‘s development is infamous in gaming history, with Capcom starting and dropping several projects that were supposed to continue their flagship survival horror series. Some prototypes would become the first Devil May Cry, while others would fade away into obscurity as new ideas were tested and scrapped. After work began in 1999, fans weren’t sure if there was a future for Resident Evil, until the entire franchise shifted with RE4.

Resident Evil 4 released in 2005, six years after work on it began, but its gameplay shifts are astounding to consider today. The series completely shifted, becoming a third-person title with far more action instead of the fixed camera angles from past games. New enemy types beyond standard zombies also made the game fresh, alongside a great story with memorable protagonist Leon Kennedy. The new approach was a huge spark of life to Resident Evil, with RE4 sometimes considered one of the best games ever made.

Even today, Resident Evil 4 is a quintessential survival horror icon, and often touted as the best game in the Capcom series. Although it took six years to figure out its direction, the wait couldn’t be more worth it.

What is your favorite game that you had to wait a long time for? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!