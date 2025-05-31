Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Brand-New Class in Latest Unearthed Arcana

One of the joys of sitting down for a new Dungeons & Dragons campaign is picking your class. Will you once again wander the wilds as a Druid, or take up the mantle of the Barbarian’s giant axe? If you’ve played D&D for a long time, however, it’s likely you’ve tried most of the options that appeal to you. Thankfully, the latest Unearthed Arcana reveals that Wizards of the Coast has a brand-new class up its sleeve. D&D fans can now playtest an early version of the Psion, a fresh spellcasting class that could be headed for D&D 5e if all goes to plan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Psion playtest is kind of a big deal. We haven’t seen a wholly new class for Dungeons & Dragons since the Artificer back in 2019’s Eberron: Rising from the Last War. That means we’ve had the same handful of classes on offer for over five years, and players are quite ready to give something new a try. The Psion class isn’t official yet, as Unearthed Arcana playtests are always subject to change. However, you can test out this new spellcaster now via D&D Beyond. And to get a sense of what the D&D Psion is all about, you can check out the Unearthed Arcana trailer below:

Play video

The Psion class is perfect for those who want to roleplay Jean Grey or Professor X in D&D form. This spellcaster uses psychic powers to unleash their magical powers, weaving magic with the power of their mind. And the playtest isn’t just the base class, either. Gamers can also get a look at four subclass options for this new 5th edition class. While Psionics do exist in some capacity in 5e already, the new edition builds out a full class based around the mind-magic mechanic.

Unearthed Arcana Psion Subclass Options

Along with preliminary details for the potential future Psion base class, we’ve got four different subclass options to try out. Here’s what we know about these Psion subclasses so far.

Metamorph

This Psion subclass uses their psychic abilities to shapeshift, turning limbs into weapons and healing at Wolverine-esque speeds. Spell options for the Metamorph include Alter Self, Mass Cure Wounds, and Polymorph.

Psi Warper

For the gamer who loves manipulating space-time, the Psi Warper class let’s you teleport across the battlefield. Spells always available to this Psion subclass include Expeditious Retreat, Misty Step, Teleportation Circle, and the ever-enjoyable Banishment.

The new d&D 5e Psion Class in action

Psykinetic

To tap into D&D‘s version of the force, you’ll want to test out the Psykinetic subclass. This Psion uses telekinetic powers to craft barriers and strike with intimidating walls of force. Spell options for this subclass include Shield, Stone Shape, Wall of Force, and a new Unearthed Arcana experiment called Telekinetic Crush.

Telepath

I said this Unearthed Arcana would let you live your Jean Grey life, and I wasn’t kidding. The Telepath subclass lets you master mind magic to bolster your mental defenses of probe into the thoughts of others. This subclass has some gnarly mental magic spell options, including Command, Compulsion, and Modify Memory.

You can check out these draft versions of the Psion and its four subclasses via the Unearthed Arcana on D&D Beyond. The feedback survey for the Psion class is available until June 3rd. After that period, the subclass test documents will still be available to try out in the Unearthed Arcana library. However, you won’t be able to complete the survey to tell Wizards what you think of this latest potential 5e addition.

Are you excited to try out the Psion class? Or maybe you’ve already given it a whirl? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!