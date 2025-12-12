Wizards of the Coast Unveil New Dungeons & Dragons Game Warlock

Dungeons & Dragons is easily one of the most recognizable and popular tabletop role-playing games of all time, and it presents a world dying to be explored in a video game. Baldur’s Gate 3 was not only one of the best D&D games but one of the best games of all time. Now, Wizards of the Coast is looking to follow up on that. While we know about the upcoming cozy Dungeons & Dragons game, The Game Awards has revealed an upcoming and exciting project set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, and ComicBook.com had a chance to sit down with the team at Invoke Studios and Wizards of the Coast.

Warlock is an upcoming third-person action-adventure Dungeons & Dragons game aiming to immerse players in a world of swords and sorcery. As the name suggests, players will play as Kaatri, brought to life by the performance of Tricia Helfer, who can be considered the equivalent of the Warlock class from the TTRPG. Details are scarce on the title, but developer Invoke Studios is aiming for a 2027 release, with an in-depth look at gameplay in the Summer of 2026.

We know that Kaatri is a Warlock, someone who has entreated a powerful entity for magic. This patron remains unknown, but is crucial to the plot and gameplay. Fitting the TTRPG class’s high charisma, players will be able to interact with the world and its characters to greatly affect the narrative. Invoke Studios has reassured us that players do not need to be familiar with the world of Dungeons & Dragons to understand Warlock, but it does heavily lean into the lore.

Warlock will be an open-world game featuring action-adventure gameplay. It features an immersive and expressive magic system that interacts with combat, exploration, puzzles, and more. From what we know, it seems to take inspiration from games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, God of War, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more. Players will control Kaatri solo, so there will be no party-based gameplay as seen in Baldur’s Gate 3.

From the trailer, the thing that immediately caught our eye is the possibility that Kaatri’s patron is the Raven Queen. She is a prominent deity in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, and not only does she feature black feathers seen in the teaser, but she also has a staunch opposition to undead. Kaatri also seems most likely to be a Hexblade, as this would provide both melee and magical combat that the developers have hinted at.

We often see franchises cross over into other media, so Dungeons & Dragons is no exception. Fallout and Halo have shown that video games can be adapted into television, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see a TTRPG become a video game. The benefit of using an established IP means that there are already fans excited for the project. But it does come with the added risk of upsetting said fanbase if you deviate from the source material. This is a fine line that Wizards of the Coast will be walking with Warlock.

