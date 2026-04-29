6 Hardest NES Levels Ever

The Nintendo Entertainment System was the Japanese company’s first big foray into the home console market. It hit at the perfect time, quickly establishing itself as a major player. However, while the console sold very well, it was also well known for incredibly difficult games. This was the era of “Nintendo hard,” which was partially influenced by arcade game design. Those games were made to munch your quarters, so they had to be difficult, but hardware limitations and the popularity of the arcade meant many developers used similar tactics, despite not needing to take your quarters. A few specific levels on tough-as-nails NES games really stand out from the crowd as the toughest on the system.

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Here are the six hardest NES levels ever made.

6) Mike Tyson – Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Is Mike Tyson really a level? In my book, yes, but I understand why someone might have a quibble with me putting this seemingly impossible boss on the list. Still, the Baddest Man on the Planet forced players to box flawlessly if they even wanted to have a chance.

Yes, it’s all about pattern recognition, which means you’ll eventually download this fight into your brain and be able to bust it out at parties. However, no one can deny that the first time you overcame Iron Mike, especially if you did it without help, was an event. You were calling your block over to show everyone they’d beaten Kid Dyanmite.

5) Stage 6-2 – Ninja Gaiden

Every Ninja Gaiden game is a challenge. For the NES version, you need to play with a zen-like calm, mastering your own patience to wait for the right opportunity to make a move. However, that kind of flies out the window when you get to Stage 6-2.

See, the second this level starts, you are instantly beset by tons of different enemies. Granted, one type is a rad-looking jetpack ninja, but it’s still frustrating. Toss in some of the most dastardly platforming jumps on the system, and you have a level many players never got through.

4) Dracula’s Final Clock Tower – Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse

Dracula’s Final Clock Tower, like many games on this list, requires perfection. The only thing working in your favor is that it’s relatively short. The first section is slog through annoying, flying enemies, crumbling floors, and jumps that are so long, they don’t seem possible.

Then, you get to the three-stage final battle with Dracula. Neither section is any easier than the other, which means you won’t have a second to breathe. It’s no wonder Konami dropped the difficulty a bit when the series came to the SNES (much to the chagrin of many fans).

3) Stage 6 – Ghosts ‘n Goblins

Ghosts ‘n Goblins is one of the most difficult games on the NES, so it’s no surprise to see its final stage pop up on this list. The game is basically synonymous with difficulty, and it ends with the bang you’d expect.

You know the drill by this point: tons of enemies that spawn constantly, and some of the trickiest platforming in the game. Oh, and it loves to troll you with useless weapons, but if you don’t have the correct one equipped by the end, you’ll instantly be teleported back to Stage 5. If you want to see the good ending, you’ll need to beat it a second time, which is such a rude move from the developers.

2) Dam – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

There are a few levels from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that could take a spot on this list. The Technodrome is also annoyingly difficult with its 8-bit bullet hell design. Sure, Donatello’s OP staff will help you get through, but it’s likely going to take you several tries.

That said, I’m going with the Dam. It’s the old faithful of TMNT difficulty discussions for a few reasons. You have to diffuse several bombs within a strict time limit. Finding them all during your first go is maddeningly difficult. Plus, you’ll constantly be electrocuted by seawood as you go, quickly killing off your Turtles. The Technodrome might technically be more difficult, but the Dam is by far the most frustrating level in TMNT.

1) The Revolution – Battletoads

Again, you can point to a few levels in Battletoads. The bike level gets a lot of hate, and rightfully so. However, I’ll put The Revolution up for consideration. This is the final level in Battletoads, and it presents a worthy challenge for anybody who can slog their way through Turbo Tunnel and the Snake level.

You have to climb a rotating tower, while being attacked by aggressive enemies. Platforms disappear at will, and there’s an invincible cloud trying to blow you off the platform. If you can somehow get to the top, you’ll have to take on the final boss. Sure, she’s the easiest part of the level, but don’t expect a cake walk.

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