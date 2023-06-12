Classic PS1 Platformer Getting New Remaster

A platformer from the 1990s that was synonymous with the original PlayStation console has been confirmed to be getting a new remaster in the future. In recent years, a number of games from the PS1 era have started making a return in the form of updated ports and remasters. Some of these games have released over the past year as PlayStation Classics that are available through PlayStation Plus, while others have received more standout, individual releases. Now, one such property that hasn't been heard from in roughly 25 years looks to be coming back, although details are still sparse.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, it was said that Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is currently getting remastered and will seemingly be coming to modern platforms. The news comes by way of Jez San, who is the founder of Argonaut Games, which previously worked on the Croc series back in the late 90s. Although Argonaut Games has been shut down for nearly 20 years, San is clearly someone who would still know about the current status of the Croc franchise and claims that a remaster is in "early development." Unfortunately, outside of these broad details, it's not known which studio might be working on the project or when it might release.

I have news but it’s a little premature to announce it. a ‘Croc HD’ has started early development. — Jez (@aerobatic) June 6, 2023

Despite being looked back upon fondly, Croc was a game that failed to make a lasting impression in the same way that titles like Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot, or Sonic the Hedgehog did back in the day. Despite this, the Croc series has definitely had its fans and definitely hasn't been forgotten by those that experienced it (or its sequel) on PS1. It remains to be seen if Croc HD ends up making any larger waves in the modern time period, but if nothing else, it's cool to know that this series could have a new lease on life soon enough.

How do you feel about Croc potentially being the next classic PS1 game to get the HD remaster treatment? And what other games from yesteryear would you love to see make a comeback? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Retro Dodo]