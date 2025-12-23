7 PS4 Games That Defined the 2010s

The PlayStation 4 can’t be seen as anything less than an unmitigated success for Sony. After a relatively lackluster PlayStation 3 era, the console-maker needed to bring fans back. Don’t get me wrong, the PS3 wasn’t a failure compared to most consoles, but it comfortably undersold the PS2 and PS1. Thankfully, Sony learned from its failures and hammered the competition with solid business practices and quality video games. That said, a few of those games stand out for helping to define the decade for PS4 players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are seven games that defined the 2010s.

7) Until Dawn

There are plenty of games worthy of a spot on this list that I’m not mentioning. Games like Horizon Zero Dawn probably think they should slot in somewhere. However, I’m going to reward Supermasive Games for injecting creativity into the horror space. With friends, Until Dawn feels like seeing a horror flick in a crowded theater full of people having fun. You’ll holler at every death and shriek at every jumpscare. Plus, it looks drop-dead gorgeous, showcasing what the PS4 was capable of relatively early in the system’s lifespan.

6) Destiny

Bungie proved that it was more than just the Halo studio. Destiny‘s brand of multiplayer loot shooter took the world by storm in the 2010s, prompting the team to release a sequel and several expansions. Its popularity ebbs and flows with the content cycle, but there’s nothing quite like hopping into a new Destiny raid with your buddies. Though I’ve never been a huge fan of the vaulting system.

5) Resident Evil 7

After Resident Evil 6, the series needed a reset. Even sickos like me who loved that beautiful mess of a game agreed that Capcom had lost its way. Thankfully, they returned to the batter’s box with RE7 and scared the pants off the pitcher before he could even throw the ball, negating the need for the home run that they hit anyway. Bad analogy aside, Resident Evil 7 is, for most, the scariest game in the series and puts it back on track. Since then, Capcom has delivered banger after banger, giving the classic series the renaissance it deserved.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Look, Red Dead 2 might be downright boring to play. The mission structure might also feel suffocating at times. Heck, you might even find yourself wishing developer Rockstar had gotten a contract to make this into a Netflix show instead of a video game. That said, when it’s hitting its high points, there aren’t many stories better than Red Dead 2 in video games.

And when Rockstar does let you loose in its open world, you’ll find one so jam-packed with content that it often feels closer to real life than something painstakingly built by humans. In a word, Red Dead 2 is an achievement. I’m just not quite sure if I’ll ever have the stomach to play it again. I can only handle Rockstar hitting me with a fail screen after drifting off course so many times in this life.

3) Overwatch

Image courtesy of Blizzard

Overwatch was an important game for Blizzard for several reasons. Obviously, having the most popular hero shooter in existence meant that the World of Warcraft and Hearthstone developer had another massive source of income. They didn’t necessarily need it, but who’s going to turn down millions of dollars in loot boxes? It was also the developer’s first game to launch on consoles the same day as PC.

Diablo 3 eventually made the jump to PS3 and Xbox 360, but it took a year to get there. Overwatch proved the long-time PC studio was committed to consoles. Not quite committed enough to bring World of Warcraft over, but Overwatch was still a step in the right direction.

2) God of War

God of War (and Red Dead 2) barely makes the cut for this list, launching in 2018. That said, it’s impossible to deny that Santa Monica Studios took its fan-favorite character and gave him a complete re-invention. I never thought I’d become enthralled in Kratos’ story. After all, previously, his main character trait was “mad,” but Santa Monica pulled a rabbit out of their hat, making Dad Kratos one of Sony’s best characters.

On top of that, the evolved gameplay, in particular, the semi-open world exploration, was a blast. Kratos has several different weapons at his disposal, and all of them feel great. Santa Monica also peppered in a few devilish challenges that give dedicated players plenty of reasons to keep diving into God of War‘s realms.

1) Bloodborne

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

It had to be Bloodborne, didn’t it? There’s a reason players are still begging Sony and FromSoftware to remake this Soulsborne that wears its H.P. Lovecraft influence on its shoulder. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that’s ever happening, and FromSoft will likely move to Elden Ring 2 before it ever decides to go back to Bloodborne.

Even still, Bloodborne is one of FromSoft’s best, which is saying something given how beloved the developer’s catalog generally is. The faster-paced combat is a step up from Dark Souls, but doesn’t require picture-perfect parry skills like Sekiro. It sits right in between those two as a perfect balance. Toss in one of gaming’s interesting worlds, and you have an all-time classic that everyone needs to play.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!