New God of War Rumor Gives Fans Hope for Imminent Reveal

A new rumor has given fans hope that an announcement tied to PlayStation’s God of War franchise could be coming soon. Throughout 2025, plenty of rumors and reports have come about suggesting that a new God of War game, seemingly that of a spin-off set in Greece, is currently in the works. While these rumors haven’t yet resulted in an official reveal from PlayStation, that hasn’t stopped plenty of gaming insiders from continuing to double down and suggest that the project is very much still happening. Now, on the precipice of The Game Awards, one leaker seems to have hinted that such an announcement could finally be happening.

Shared on X, an insider by the name of Elesnicho (formerly known as The Snitch), posted a single image of what appears to be Kratos from the God of War series. The image barely shows the top part of Kratos’s head, which can only be made out by the character’s tattoo that runs across his scalp. It doesn’t look as though this image is new, as it is instead similar to character art from God of War Ragnarok. Still, the fact that the picture was posted whatsoever may be a hint that a God of War reveal is poised to happen shortly.

If we do get major God of War news soon, obviously, The Game Awards is the most likely venue in which it would come about. The annual gaming event has become one of the biggest platforms for video game publishers around the globe to make reveals tied to upcoming projects. PlayStation itself has been a key contributor to The Game Awards in the past as well, most notably using the show to reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 2024. As such, there’s plenty of reason to believe that PlayStation would use this event once again to announce its much-rumored God of War title if it’s ready to show it off to the public.

The Game Awards is set to take place later this week on Thursday, December 11th. Assuming that something tied to God of War does happen to get announced during the presentation, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook as soon as we know more.

