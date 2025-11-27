Destiny 3 In Development at Bungie According to New Leak

Destiny 2 has been a pillar of the gaming community since its release in 2017, just as Bungie has been a dominant force since Halo: Combat Evolved first exploded on the scene. However, in recent years, both the game and the developer have run into trouble and lost the support of the communities built over the years. While many are looking to Marathon as Bungie’s last potential hope. The studio apparently has its eyes set even further in the future, as new reports indicate that Destiny 3 is in development.

A known Bungie leaker, Colony Deaks, made a statement via Twitter that has Destiny 2 fans stirring. If the leaks are believed to be true, Destiny 3 is in the early stages of development and has been for some weeks now. While still extremely early, Bungie evidently intends to share more information in the upcoming weeks.

While it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Bungie wants to follow up on one of its most successful games, especially considering the state of the game and the feelings toward it, this announcement does come as a shock, considering where Marathon is in development and release, as well as the recent controversy surrounding it.

Yes, Destiny 3 is in extremely early development. Some of you may have seen a tweet early this afternoon that mentioned that.



We have been sitting on the info for a few weeks now and wanted to wait to talk about this seeing as it is in such an early state, and it just sucks to… pic.twitter.com/VAnw5uB41U — Colony Deaks (@Deakstiny) November 26, 2025

Bungie’s own director for Destiny 2, Tyson Green, spoke with IGN about the state of the game. While not directly confirming Destiny 3 in this interview, his words all but revealed that the project is underway. He spoke at length about the game, particularly with its onboarding, a notorious problem with the game, and what it means to be a live-service title.

“And we don’t want to be a dead live game, we want to keep building Destiny. So we’re listening to our players, and what our players are telling us is that they don’t want to chase a simple number that goes up, they want real rewards.”

Regardless of when and where Destiny 3 is, it simply cannot afford to repeat the mistakes its predecessor made. Destiny 3 has to feel like a brand new title and not simply an expansion. Fans will undoubtedly have high expectations for the game, many of which will be shaped by Destiny 2’s latest expansion and the release of Marathon in 2026.

Sadly, it is all too often that we see legendary developers in the gaming industry slip from their previous glory. Bungie may be known as the legendary creators of Halo, but this isn’t a legacy that can erase any negative feelings. Likewise, BioWare has had similar issues through Anthem, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. That said, all it takes is one big success for these studios to restore the fandom’s faith.

