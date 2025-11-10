New GTA 6 Update Makes Delay Sting a Bit More for Fans

Rockstar Games has made a slight update to the GTA 6 trailers that pours some salt in the wound with regard to the recent delay. Yes, the news heard all around the world last week was that GTA 6 would no longer be releasing in May 2026, instead it would be delayed back to November 2026. The news came as a bit of a shock as the May release date wasn’t announced all that long ago. It seemed like if we were going to get a delay, it would come in the new year, but alas, Rockstar has saved us from any last minute disappointment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There has been a lot of speculation about what’s going on with GTA 6 and what the reason for the delay is. Rockstar Games claims, generally, that it is for the sake of polishing the game and making sure it exceeds the lofty expectations that fans have. In essence, GTA 6 has to be perfect across the board or it could disappoint people. People have waited over a decade for the next Grand Theft Auto game and it is one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the entertainment industry. Anything less than greatness would be missing the mark.

With that said, some fans are still coping with the GTA 6 delay and are having a time accepting that the game is once again over a year away from releasing. Unfortunately, things are starting to become a bit more real as Rockstar Games has updated the two trailers for GTA 6 on its website to reflect the new date. Both trailer 1 and 2 no longer have their 2025 and May 26th, 2026 release windows at the end of the trailer, instead, they now end with text that says November 19th, 2026. This comes as fans were anticipating news that GTA 6 would get a third trailer soon, however, the delay may be the only news we get for a while.

Rockstar have just updated Trailer 1 and Trailer 2 with the new delayed November 19, 2026 date.https://t.co/jOgU6Oy0iu pic.twitter.com/VQzV3JnWUU — ben (@videotechuk_) November 10, 2025

The new updated trailers may also squash speculation over a third trailer. Rockstar could’ve put out some new advertising to help market the new release date, but instead, it seems to have just updated the previous materials. Some fans think another delay is possible, but insiders claim that GTA 6 is content complete and Rockstar is really just trying to polish it to as close to perfection as possible. As a result, another GTA 6 delay is a lot less likely, but anything could happen.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!