Onimusha Games Spike in Price Ahead of Way of the Sword

If you’re looking to play through Capcom’s Onimusha games in advance of 2026’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword, you’ll have to spend a bit more money on each entry than you previously would have. To close out 2024, Capcom announced Onimusha: Way of the Sword at The Game Awards. As the first new entry in the series in two decades, Way of the Sword being unveiled has prompted renewed interest in Onimusha as a whole. Naturally, this has in turn led to resale costs for previous Onimusha titles hitting all-time highs as many are now looking to get into (or revisit) the franchise.

Based on data from PriceCharting, a number of older Onimusha games, specifically those from PS2, have seen their prices jump over the past two months. Interestingly, the first two entries in the series with Onimusha: Warlords and Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny have only seen moderate increases in value. Warlords is now only about $11 while Samurai’s Destiny is sitting around $15.

These same jumps in resale price cannot be said for other Onimusha entries, though. Onimusha 3: Demon Siege, which was previously going for under $20, is now selling on average for $25. The final mainline game in the Onimusha saga, Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, was going for about $40 prior to Way of the Sword being announced. Now, it’s selling for considerably more at an average cost of $60.

Strangely, the Onimusha game that has seen its resale prices spike the hardest is the PS4 remaster of Onimusha: Warlords that launched in 2018. From the time of its release until the end of December 2024, physical copies of Warlords on PS4 consistently sold between $15 and $20. Now, it’s being resold for $60 consistently with some sales having gone as high as $80.

The good news here is that Onimusha: Warlords is available digitally on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, which means that it’s considerably cheaper to purchase in this manner. Additionally, Capcom is set to remaster Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny on these same platforms and will release on May 23rd. As such, if you’d simply like to check out these first two games in the acclaimed Capcom series, you should be able to do so without breaking the bank.