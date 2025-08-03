Invincible VS Has “Off the Charts” Gore According to Robert Kirkman

Invincible VS was revealed back in June, and the game’s debut trailer featured all of the violence fans have come to expect from the Robert Kirkman penned series. It was already a good sign of things to come, but it seems that might just be the tip of the iceberg. In a new interview with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, Kirkman talked briefly about the game’s current status. Kirkman and other members of the Invincible comic’s creative team have apparently spent a lot of time with the game already, and players can apparently expect to see “off the charts” levels of gore throughout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kirkman: “It’s so fun. And Corey Walker, and Ryan Ottley, and I are playing builds like as they come in, and I think they’re updating it weekly now. And so there’s like new elements… we play just to be like… ‘oh, they’ve added this now,’ and ‘oh, this is happening,’ and ‘oh this character is playable now.’ It’s really great and it just keeps getting better every week.”

ComicBook: “Gore level?”

Kirkman: “So like the stuff people are seeing now… Gore level: off the charts. But the pre-whatever footage they’re showing now, they’ve already enhanced it and updated things. It’s really great and getting better.”

image courtesy of skybound games

In case it wasn’t obvious from everything shown thus far, Invincible VS takes a lot of cues from the animated series. In fact, players can expect to hear several actors reprising their roles from the show, such as Steven Yeun and JK Simmons. Given how gory the show can be, it’s not surprising that we’ll see this element carried over to a fighting game so heavily tied to it. However, it’s great news that things aren’t being toned down at all. The popularity of Invincible has really grown over the last few years, and it’s nice to see a real experience based on the franchise that goes beyond characters appearing in games like Mortal Kombat 1 and Fortnite.

As of this writing, Invincible VS does not have a set release date, but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2026. That means it could be a while before we get to play it for ourselves, but Kirkman’s comments suggest that things are progressing pretty nicely. For now, that’ll have to satisfy fans hungry for more information on the game. Hopefully we’ll get to learn a lot more about the game ahead of launch, including which characters will be playable beyond the eight that have been announced so far. Given the 3-v-3 format the game will offer, it stands to reason that we’ll see a lot more characters announced over the coming months. Thus far, Invincible VS has been announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Users can wishlist the game on all of those platforms right now.

Are you planning to check out Invincible VS when it arrives next year? How do you feel about the game’s apparent level of gore? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!