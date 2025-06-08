Resident Evil Requiem Seemingly Hints at Second Protagonist From Previous Games

Resident Evil Requiem — aka Resident Evil 9 — seemingly hinted at a second protagonist in its reveal trailer, though it appears many Resident Evil fans did not notice. Overtly, the trailer reveals the new Resident Evil game has a new female protagonist named Grace Ashcroft, who appears to be the daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak’s Alyssa Ashcroft and an FBI agent. Going into the reveal of the new Capcom game though there were rumors that there were two protagonists: one a new female protagonist and the other Leon Kennedy. The latter can’t be seen anywhere in the trailer, however, there is one shot from the trailer that does seem to be hinting at the character.

In the Resident Evil Requiem debut trailer there is a shot of a zombie that looks very, very similar to a piece of promotional material for Resident Evil 2, which Leon Kennedy is the protagonist of. There is no doubt this shot is very deliberate, and if it is teasing a connection to Resident Evil 2, then you would assume it is teasing a Leon Kennedy connection once you factor the aforementioned rumors into the equation.

Of course, while the connection is undeniable the speculation that it is a tease that Leon Kennedy also stars in the game is just that, speculation. However, it is the speculation making the rounds within the Resident Evil community.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on any of this speculation, and there is little reason to expect this to change. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled to release worldwide on February 27. 2026 via the PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, it is unclear if it will be $60, $70, or the emerging price point of $80.

