One of the Best NES Games Returning in 2026, 34 Years Later

An NES exclusive game from 1992 is set to return 34 years later with a port to Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5. Right now, there’s no word of a port to any Xbox console, nor the PS4 nor the Switch 2, though, of course, those on Switch 2 will be able to play the Switch version via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, there is also no word of a release date more specific than “2026.”

The NES game in question is a very unique release because, at the time of its original release, it had a somewhat mixed reception. Over time, though, in retrospect, it became increasingly cherished to the point that many individuals and outlets regard it as one of the best NES games of all time, and certainly the most underrated NES game of all time. If this context doesn’t give it away, the game is Little Samson from developer Takeru and publisher Taito, neither of which exists anymore. The former went belly up two years after the release of Little Samson, while the latter was eventually folded into Square Enix.

The Mega Man-esque Little Samson is a side-scrolling action platformer where you play a youthful Samson, who must lead a group of unlikely heroes as the owners of the Magic Bells to stop The Imperial Forgy from being destroyed by Ta-Keed the Prince of Darkness.

Right now, there is no word if the re-release, which is being handled by Limited Run Games, is going to have any improvements or upgrades, but that is typically the case with releases from Limited Run Games. Whatever the case, what we do know is this is a port, not a remaster, let alone a remake.

What will make this release nice for nostalgic NES fans is that it’s not an easy game to own currently. An NES copy is a very expensive collector’s item. Meanwhile, because it is an NES exclusive, it is not very accessible in the modern era.

Perhaps because of the extensive NES library available via Nintendo Switch Online, there haven’t been many NES games re-released this year. There was a remake of a 1987 RPG released earlier this year, but not a ton else. To this end, this will be a great release for NES nostalgics.

