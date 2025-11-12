PlayStation Plus Is Adding 9 More Games in November 2025

Sony has announced that it will be adding nine new games to PlayStation Plus in a little under a week. As of this moment, the monthly free games on PS Plus can be downloaded and include Stray, WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Per usual, though, these additions to the PlayStation subscription service won’t be the only ones in November, as new arrivals are also set to land on the Game Catalog for Extra and Premium members. Now, we know in full what these upcoming games will be.

Set to drop next week on Tuesday, November 18th, the nine new games joining PS Plus this month will mostly be available for both PS5 and PS4. The biggest addition of November is, without question, that of Grand Theft Auto 5. While it has previously been on PS Plus before, GTA 5 is one of the biggest games in history and is arriving in the wake of Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed further into 2026. News of GTA 5 heading to PS Plus leaked last week, but that info has now been confirmed by Sony itself.

As for the other games bound for PS Plus, here’s the full lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5, PS4)

Pacific Drive (PS5)

Still Wakes the Deep (PS5)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS5, PS4)

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (PS5, PS4)

The Talos Principle 2 (PS5)

Monster Jam Showdown (PS5, PS4)

MotoGP 25 (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)

Tomb Raider: Anniversary (PS5, PS4)

On the PS Plus Classics front, Tomb Raider: Anniversary being the only addition for November is a bit disappointing. Throughout 2025, Sony has somewhat slowed the number of Classics that it brings to PS Plus each month. Despite Tomb Raider: Anniversary being a popular game that many subscribers will surely be happy to see, hopefully, future months will see more throwback PlayStation games coming to PS Plus at a single time rather than simply one new arrival.

For now, we don’t yet know what December 2025’s lineup of games on PlayStation Plus might end up looking like. This news should come about near the end of November, though, as this month’s slate of free games nears its expiration. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook to learn more about what is bound for PS Plus at that time.

