PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundles Already Reselling for Over $5,000 on eBay

Pre-orders for Sony's 30th Anniversary PlayStation 5 Pro sold out instantly this morning, which has led to asinine resale prices appearing on eBay. Prior to the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle even going up for sale, scalpers on various resale sites were asking for $10,000 (or more) for the highly limited PlayStation item. Now, with the console having actually been sold at PlayStation Direct, many are trying to quickly flip the hardware for as much as five times its regular amount.

When skimming through confirmed sales for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle on eBay, it seems that the console is consistently selling for $4,000 or more. For the most part, many sales tend to be sitting around $3,000 with others going as much as $4,200 and $4,500. There has also been one confirmed sale at a price of $5,200 for the PS5 Pro bundle, which seems to be the most that anyone has paid for the console so far. On the low end, a single sale for $1,500 has transpired, which still represents a $500 increase over the bundle's retail value.

Moving forward, it will be fascinating to see how prices for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle continue to progress. Since pre-orders for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console came to an end, resale prices on eBay have only climbed higher and higher. As such, there's a good chance that resale prices could continue to skyrocket throughout the rest of the day and eventually pass the $6,000 threshold.

Long term, this special edition PS5 Pro will surely continue to retain its value as it's one of the rarest consoles that Sony has ever released. The 30th Anniversary version of the PS5 Pro only received a select run of 12,300 consoles worldwide, which is primarily why it's being resold for so much. For those who are hardcore PlayStation enthusiasts and want to own a piece of the brand's history, this console will surely continue to be a sought-after collector's item. Whether or not resale prices end up falling off in the months and years ahead, though, remains to be seen.