Pokemon TCG Pocket Unveils New Paradox Drive Set (Here’s Every Card in the Trailer)

Over the last few months, Pokemon TCG Pocket has shaken things up in a few ways. We’ve gotten some new event types, including rewards for using the game’s social features. But one thing that doesn’t look like it’ll change any time soon? The game’s quick, monthly pace for dropping new packs for players to collect. On May 21st, DeNA dropped the trailer for the next new Pokemon card collection coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket. Paradox Drive will release on May 27th, and it’s bringing Ancient and Future Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

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Following a teaser on May 20th, DeNA has treated fans to a first look at the upcoming Paradox Drive expansion for its mobile Pokemon card game. Like many players predicted from the teaser, this set will be themed around Legendary and Paradox Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. As always, we got a preview of just a few new cards coming with this set. If you like to know what to expect, I’m breaking down every card showcased in the new Paradox Drive trailer.

Every Card Revealed in the Paradox Drive Trailer for Pokemon TCG Pocket

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Pokemon TCG Pocket players will be able to start ripping virtual Paradox Drive packs on May 27th. Until then, we can only speculate about what this latest expansion will do to the meta. And for my fellow collectors just trying to complete every set, we can check out some exciting new digital card art. This will be yet another themed booster pack, which means just one booster design to choose from. That likely means we’ll be getting another smaller influx of cards compared to bigger expansions that feature multiple pack artworks.

As you might expect for a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet-themed set, the version-exclusive Legendary pair, Koraidon and Miraidon, lead the charge. This set also brings in special designations for Future or Ancient Paradox Pokemon and related cards, which will have a “Future” or “Ancient” icon in the top right corner. From the looks of it, many of these cards will be designed to work together, which could add some new strategies to the meta if we’re lucky.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

For now, here’s every card I spotted during the latest Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer, which gave us a look at 15 new cards in total.

New ex Cards for Paradox Drive

Koraidon ex (Ancient)

Miraidon ex (Future)

Flutter Mane ex (Ancient)

Iron Bundle ex (Future)

New Common Pokemon Cards for Paradox Drive

Farigiraf

Kingambit

Garganacl

Scream Tail (Ancient)

Iron Hands (Future)

New Full Art Cards for Paradox Drive

Raging Bolt (Ancient)

Iron Boulder (Future)

New Item & Trainer Cards for Paradox Drive

Ancient Booster Energy Capsule (Ancient)

Future Booster Energy Capsule (Future)

Professor Sada (Ancient)

Professor Turo (Future)

From the looks of it, there will be some interesting potential from those new Paradox-themed item cards, which boost the power of your Future or Ancient Pokemon. And we couldn’t leave out new support cards for our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet professors, either. It will be interesting to see how things shake out with these revealed cards and those yet to be seen from the latest themed booster for Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How is your Pokemon TCG Pocket collection coming along? Are you as many packs behind as I am? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!