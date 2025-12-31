These 2025 Games Are the Coziest Releases of the Year

One of the most popular video game genres, cozy games, continues to grow. These are relaxing games that feature all of the normal aspects of gaming, but don’t feature any of the things that typically stress a player out. Cozy games became incredibly popular throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as players found themselves enjoying games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons as an escape from their locked-in lives. Since then, cozy games have expanded significantly, and as more are released every year, the genre is solidifying itself as one of the largest, especially for indie developers. These five cozy games are among the best released in 2025, and are arranged in no particular order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) Poco

Image courtesy of Micah Boursier

Poco is an enjoyable, cozy game that only works if you’re not afraid of clowns. If you are, move along to the next game, but if not, it’s a fun 2D/3D hybrid point-and-click adventure title about Poco, the world’s smallest clown. He’s banned from the circus and finds himself lost in a world filled with broken things. Gameplay involves encountering strange creatures and solving puzzles through extensive exploration. The game’s world is unusual and immersive, and it’s received high praise from players and critics. Not only is Poco a fun, cozy game, but it’s also available for free on Steam as of writing.

2) The Guardian of Nature

Image courtesy of Inlusio Interactive

The Guardian of Nature is another point-and-click adventure game that involves puzzle-solving in a peaceful environment. The game is hand-drawn and looks gorgeous, as it’s filled with captivating areas. The Guardian of Nature is a size-changing adventure game about Henry, a botanist on a magical journey. Gameplay involves solving solarpunk puzzles that help restore nature itself. It was released in June 2025 via Steam Early Access, so only Episodes 1 and 2 are available as of writing. That’s a good thing because it means that more will inevitably follow as time passes.

3) Love at the Milky Way Diner

Image courtesy of Clumsy Cat Studio

If you’ve ever wanted to run your very own diner … in space, then Love at the Milky Way Diner is a game you need to check out. It’s a cooking/dating sim that takes place in deep space, where you take over a diner and charm your way through a group of people in a choose-your-own-adventure setting. The game was released at the tail end of 2025 in Steam Early Access, so it’s still a work in progress. Love at the Milky Way Diner features an excellent soundtrack, which not only sounds fantastic but also adds to the game’s overall relaxing, cozy look and feel.

4) Vending Dokan!: Kozy Kiosk

Image courtesy of Aftabi Games

Vending Dokan!: Kozy Kiosk is an idle sim about building a vending machine empire in Japan. If you’ve ever visited or lived in the island nation, you know the ubiquity of vending machines. Like Japan, this game offers a myriad of examples for players to choose from and employ. You build and manage a staff, decorate various locations where your machines are set, and sit back as your business empire thrives. Everything operates passively, which is the coziest aspect of Vending Dokan!: Kozy Kiosk, which features incredibly relaxing music to keep things utterly pleasant. It was released in Early Access on Steam in June 2025.

5) Two Point Museum

Image courtesy of Sega

If you love museums, Two Point Museum is the perfect 2025 cozy game for you. Players curate and manage collections within incredible museums. You can explore to acquire new artifacts, and you manage a staff that you need to ensure are both happy and productive. Additionally, gameplay requires keeping the guests entertained so they continue to make donations. There are some challenges, including keeping kids from climbing on the exhibits, but through it all, relaxation and humor are the name of the game. Two Point Museum was released on Steam in March 2025, and it has received Overwhelmingly Positive reviews ever since.

What’s your favorite 2025 cozy game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!