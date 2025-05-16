Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals Set’s Most Valuable Cards

Pokemon TCG players aren’t going to have an easy time when it comes to collecting Destined Rivals’ most valuable cards. Thanks to a large set list and low pull rates for rares, certain Illustration Rare cards will be much more expensive than other sets.

The Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals expansion is going to give players a run for their money thanks to a list boasting over 240 cards. From standard commons to the Hyper Rare gold cards, this list is just as hefty as Sword and Shield’s Evolving Skies expansion. Unfortunately, much like the coveted Eeveelutions of that set, Destined Rivals’ best cards are going to be extremely hard to get thanks to the sheer quantity of options that can be pulled.

The Destined Rivals expansion releases officially on May 30, 2025, but we had the opportunity to take an early look at the expansion. Below are our predictions for what the most valuable cards will be based on our pulls and a look at the Illustration Rares included in the set.

Most Expensive Cards in the Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals Expansion

A sneak peek at Team Rocket's Crobat ex secret illustration rare coming to #DestinedRivals. Available May 30, 2025.

The most expensive cards in the Destined Rivals expansion for the Pokemon TCG will be the Special Illustration Rare and Hyper Rare cards with the lowest pull rates. Below are our predictions, which will be updated with official prices and rankings after launch.

Card Number Rarity Team Rocket’s Mewtwo #229 Special Illustration Rare Cynthia’s Garchomp ex #232 Special Illustration Rare Arven’s Mabosstiff ex #235 Special Illustration Rare Team Rocket’s Moltres ex #229 Special Illustration Rare Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex #230 Special Illustration Rare Team Rocket’s Giovanni #238 Special Illustration Rare Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex #240 Hyper Rare Golden Cynthia’s Garchomp ex #241 Hyper Rare Golden Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex #239 Hyper Rare Golden Misty’s Psyduck #193 Illustration Rare

It is important to note that all card values stay in flux for the first few weeks after an expansion is released. Cards that start out particularly expensive on websites like TCGPlayer can quickly depreciate in value if the market becomes saturated with a specific option.

That said, the past two expansions for the Pokemon TCG, Journey Together and Prismastic Evolutions, have both seen very high card values due to a shortage of products and difficult pull rates.

The harder it is to pull desired cards from specific sets, the more likely it is that high-rarity cards will remain costly.

In past sets, Special Illustration Rare cards have remained the most valuable in sets, even over the Hyper Rare gold cards of each expansion.

Our predictions for the most expensive cards of Destined Rivals are based on the popularity of certain characters featured in the Trainer’s options, the illustration quality of the rare cards, and our own findings on how the pull rates worked in the previewed samples provided by The Pokemon Company.

We opened 55 Destined Rival packs from an Elite Trainer Box, Booster Box, Booster Bundle, and Build and Battle set. Of those packs, we only pulled four Gold Star Rares. None of our pulls were from the Special Illustration (three Gold Star) rares or Hyper Rares. These rates are even more aggressive than the Prismastic Evolutions boosters, which have left many players deeply frustrated.

How To Prepare For the Destined Rivals Release

Typically, we would recommend pre-ordering booster boxes, ETBs, and Booster Bundles from The Pokemon Center website at MSRP. Unfortunately, all available pre-orders are currently sold out, and it isn’t clear when restocks may be available.

Because of this, the best way to try and get Destined Rivals on release day is to visit local box stores. Due to demand, players will want to arrive as early as possible, and it may be good to call card shops and game stores a few days before release to check and see if non-pre-ordered products will be available on launch day.

It is recommended to avoid purchasing Pokemon TCG products from resellers online, as these items are typically marked up well above their market value. This has been seen on Target’s online store, Walmart, eBay, and Amazon. To check to see if something has been marked up, players can cross-reference the price with what is listed on The Pokemon Center.

Purchasing marked-up items encourages resellers to continue buying out items sold at MSRP. Because of this, it is best to wait for products to restock at box stores, or for The Pokemon Center to announce a restock via their webstore. While it can be frustrating to wait, this ensures players are getting products at the correct prices and that they will get the items at the quality expected for the Pokemon TCG. It is hard to guarantee that resold products will be the same as what was advertised online.

While luck on pulls will vary from player to player, it seems likely that Special Illustration Rare cards in the Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals Expansion will be particularly difficult to get, and likely end up being the most valuable cards of the set.