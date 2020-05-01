10 Games to Play for Free This Weekend

From interactive stories to stylish assassinations, this weekend brings on another set of free games to play across a number of different platforms. While some weekends include games that are free to own if you download them within a certain amount of time, this weekend’s highlights of free games consists only of games that are free to play for set periods during trial events. Many of the games playable for free have discounts attached to them as well though, so if you end up enjoying what you play, you can probably get it at a steep discount to keep playing. PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam games make up this weekend’s free offerings. The free games playable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are the ones people have probably heard more about, but that doesn’t mean you should skip on the Steam games since they make up the majority of this weekend’s list and can be purchased for some pretty low prices. The Xbox Games with Gold giveaways as well as the free PlayStation Plus games for this month are still available and can be kept if you download them in time, so be sure to get those before they’re gone. For games that’ll only be playable for free throughout the weekend, check out the list below to see what interests you.

Hitman: The Complete First Season One of the biggest offers during this weekend’s roundup of free games is Hitman: The Complete First Season. Just as the name of the game suggests, you’ll be able to play through the entire first season of the acclaimed Hitman game as you take a trip around the world hunting your targets to pull off dramatic and methodic executions while remaining undetected. The game is free to play on the PlayStation 4 until May 3rd and is also free on Steam to give players some different options for where they want to play it.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kingdom Come: Deliverance is free for Xbox One owners to try until May 3rd so long as players have either an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It’s an RPG set in the early 15th century, and it’s got a big focus on realism that might be a bit different than players are typically used to. If you try the game, enjoy it, and end up buying the full product, you can also check out the numerous DLCs the game’s gotten since those are on sale right now as well.

Yakuza 0 Kazuma Kiryu, the now iconic protagonist for almost the entire Yakuza series, is back in Yakuza 0 where players find themselves in 1998 Tokyo and Osaka. It’s got the same dramatic combat and action sequences you’d expect from the rest of the Yakuza games and of course has a bunch of side activities to keep players busy when they’re not fighting. If this is one of your first Yakuza games and you’re looking for what’s next in the series, you should know that the next Yakuza game will be quite different from what you’re seeing here. You can play Yakuza 0 for free on the Xbox One now so long as you have the online subscriptions required.

Sonic Mania The last of Xbox’s games for the Free Play Days is Sonic Mania. The game features not only Sonic the Hedgehog himself but also some of his best friends like Knuckles and Tails. It’s a classic Sonic experience that longtime fans of the franchise will be used to, and you can play it for free on the Xbox One with an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Hacknet Moving over to Steam’s free games, you an try out Hacknet on the PC for free this weekend. The game calls players to tap into their hacking aspirations by following the instructions of a deceased hacker to get to the bottom of the person’s death. The demo for Hacknet is available now on Steam, and there’s a special promotion going on during the same timeframe that marks the game down a big 85% of its normal price.

3030 Deathwar Redux - A Space Odyssey The top-down 3030 Deathwar Redux - A Space Odyssey blends together adventure and space simulation as players hunt down pirates as well as resources to better themselves. Inspired by works like the Star Wars franchise, the game has a wide array of places for players to explore and stories to uncover. 3030 Deathwar Redux - A Space Odyssey is free to try on Steam for the weekend and is half-off for those who enjoy it.

Heaven's Vault From the creators of 80 Days is Heaven’s Vault, a game where players play as Aliya Elasra, an archeologist exploring space in search of the past. Deviating from linear norms, Heaven’s Vault lets players experience the game in different ways by taking on different challenges when they want to. Heaven’s Vault is available to play for free on Steam, has a discount available, and is included in several bundles which are similarly discounted.

Secret Neighbor Remember Hello Neighbor? If you recall that sort of game fondly, you can try out a multiplayer entry in the franchise where players work together to save a character from the basement by evading the clutches of the Neighbor. The only catch here is that one of the players actually is the Neighbor, and it’s up to them to outwit the others. You can try Secret Neighbor for free on Steam and can pick it up for half-off if you’re into it.

Wide Ocean Big Jacket Likened to watching a good movie with friends or reading a book by the developers, Wide Ocean Big Jacket is a story about a camping trip. Players will partake in camping activities like watching for birds, telling stories, and interacting with others while exploring dialogue options and different characters’ interests. Wide Ocean Big Jacket is free to try on Steam and will be half-off for the next couple of hours.