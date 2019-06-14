Interactive Thriller 12 Minutes Announced For PC and Xbox One

This week, publisher Annapurna Interactive and lone-wolf developer Luis Antonio re-revealed 12 Minutes, an interactive thriller that has been in development for quite sometime and has looked incredibly novel and promising the whole way through. After a period of silence, Antonio and the game have seemingly re-emerged, with a new publisher in Annapurna Interactive, and an early 2020 release window. Further, in addition to PC, the game is now coming to Xbox One. As for other platforms — such as PS4 and Nintendo Switch — none have been announced at the moment of publishing.

According to Annapurna Interactive, 12 Minutes blends the dream-like suspense of The Shining with the claustrophobia of Rear Window, and fragmented structure of Memento. In other words, it looks awesome.

“In 12 Minutes, players take on the role of a husband, dropped into what should be a romantic evening with his wife,” reads an official overview of the game. “The night turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into their home, accuses the wife of murder and beats the man to death. Then, players find themselves immediately returned to the exact moment the man opens his front door, stuck in a twelve minute time loop and doomed to relive the same terror again and again. Players must find a way to use the knowledge of what’s coming to change the outcome and break the loop.”

I remember seeing 12 Minutes years ago, and visually, the game has evolved a lot. That said, the core of the game, is still the same, and still looks very intriguing. It’s easily one of the most promising looking titles coming in early 2020.