14 Days of ‘Fortnite’ “Take the Elf” Emote Reward Delayed to Early Next Year

Fortnite players will have to wait a while longer to get their Day 8 reward in the 14 Days of Fortnite event after Epic Games confirmed that there was a problem causing the “Take the Elf” emote to not be granted correctly.

The Day 8 challenge is simple enough with players only having to damage opponents with eight different weapons to unlock the new emote, but players found that actually getting the reward in their Lockers was the hard part. A screen would pop up after completing the challenge to show the emote had been unlocked, the emote being a festive version of the “Take the L” emote that’s so popular in Fortnite, but upon looking for it in their Lockers, people couldn’t find it.

Epic Games took to Twitter to confirm that people weren’t just overlooking it and said the emote was the victim of an issue the prevented a proper rollout. Giving a timeframe for when it’ll be released, Epic Games said every player who earned it can expect to get it early next year.

We have identified an issue with the Take the Elf emote not being granted to players after completing the Day 8 challenge. We will grant this reward to all players that earned it early next year. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 26, 2018

With only a few days left in 2018, it’ll be just a matter of weeks before players get the Take the Elf reward, but they can at least tide themselves over with the Take the L emote if they have it until the new one is granted.

The emote, like many other Fortnite cosmetics and items, was leaked prior to the start of the Day 8 challenge to give players a preview of what it does. Instead of putting an “L” shape on their foreheads, characters who use this Take the Elf emote hold up some mistletoe before doing the same dance that’s become associated with Fortnite.

New Take the Elf emote! pic.twitter.com/bNyTnI5vNn — Fortnite Leaks (@Fortnite_Leak) December 18, 2018

Though players might have to wait to get this new reward, the Day 7 Pet is still working properly and is worth getting for anyone who needs a supportive companion on their back. The “Merry Munchkin” Pet is a gingerbread man who usually has a frown on his face, but he’ll back players up when they eliminate an opponent by dabbing before returning back to his default state. The Pet itself can be seen below, and the requirements for getting the Mery Munchkin reward can be seen here.

Nothing like a new friend for the holidays. Complete your new challenges and earn the Gingerbread Pet today! pic.twitter.com/zRKBh2uyR3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 25, 2018

Fortnite’s Take the Elf emote reward will release early next year.