2 of the 3 Big New PS5 Games This Week Are PS5 Pro Enhanced

There were three big releases this week on PS5. Two of these three PS5 games are PS5 Pro enhanced, but the third is not. A 66% ratio is pretty good for the PS5 Pro, though, considering how many major releases have skipped supporting the Sony machine lately. For whatever reason, many developers continue to put support of the console on the back burner, which may suggest it’s not selling very well.

That said, while two of the three big PS5 games released this week support the PS5 Pro, the upgrades aren’t that noteworthy when you consider how much extra the console costs compared to a standard PS5. In fact, in the case of one of these two games, it is not even clear what the upgrades are.

Battlefield 6 – Enhanced

On the PS5 Pro, Battlefield 6 offers higher resolution than what is offered on the base PS5. To this end, on the base PS5, Fidelity Mode offers 1440p at 60 FPS. On PS5 Pro, it offers the same frame rate but at 2160p. Meanwhile, in Performance Mode, the base PS5 offers 1280p at 80 FPS. The PS5 Pro improves this with 1620p at the same frame rate. These aren’t the best upgrades, but they are upgrades. And so far, EA has been one of the best supporters of the PS5 Pro.

Ghost of Yotei – Enhanced

You would think we would have a detailed breakdown on the PS5 Pro enhancements of a PlayStation game, but we do not. Developer Sucker Punch Productions has said the PS5 Pro has “enhanced visuals and performance,” but it has not gone into detail on either.

Digimon Story Time Stranger – Not Supported

Those playing the new Bandai Namco RPG looking for PS5 Pro enhancements will not find any, and right now, there is no word if there are any intentions to add PS5 Pro enhancements. Bandai Namco, unlike EA, has not been a very prolific supporter of the premium Sony machine, so perhaps this should not come as a surprise. Meanwhile, where the other two games above could really benefit from the extra power of the PS5 Pro, it is unlikely Digimon Story Time Stranger has much to leverage, making its lack of support less frustrating.

