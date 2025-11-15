2005 PS2 and Xbox Game Delisted and Is Now Completely Impossible to Buy

A 2005 PS2 and original Xbox game was just delisted from Steam, the only modern platform it was available to purchase on. As a result, the game — a Ubisoft game — can effectively no longer be purchased unless you are going to use reseller sites like eBay. And even if you go this route, you will still need a PS2 or original Xbox lying around to play it. From multiple perspectives, this is not a great update, but there is some good news to make it sting less.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in the summer, Atari acquired the rights to five different titles from Ubisoft. One of these five games was 2005’s Cold Fear. As a result of the rights switching hands, Cold Fear has now been delisted from Steam. Right now, there is no word of it returning, but this is presumably part of a plan. In fact, Atari previously teased that the plan was to bring it and the other games to new platforms, so not only should it be returning to Steam, but coming to some, if not all, modern console platforms as well.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with this 20-year-old Ubisoft game, it was developed by Darkworks, a studio that doesn’t even exist anymore. It is a third-person shooter meets survival-horror game that was released in 2005 for the PS2 and Xbox, before coming to PC later in the same year. And it wasn’t received that well, as evidenced by its Metacritic range of 66 to 71. Further, it did not sell that well. In fact, it sold absolutely terribly, only selling 70,00 units at the time. Hence why Ubisoft never did anything more with it. Why Atari is interested in doing something with it, we do not know, but it is a smaller company that can target smaller projects and smaller margins. Oddly enough, there was a film adaptation in the works, back in 2006, but unsurprisingly, it went nowhere.

In the game, you play as a United States Coast Guard member by the name of Tom Hansen, who stumbles across a mysterious parasite aboard a Russian whaling ship in the Bring Strait that has turned the entire crew into essentially zombies. Hansen has to stop the parasites from reaching land, and in the process, stumbles into a plot involving the CIA and Russian mafia. It’s a pretty cool story backdrop, but unfortunately the game doesn’t make much of its promise.

It remains to be seen what Atari’s plans are for it, but in the meantime it is completely unavailable. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.